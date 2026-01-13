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EWZS: iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

12.80 USD 0.18 (1.39%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EWZS exchange rate has changed by -1.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.71 and at a high of 12.95.

Follow iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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EWZS News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is EWZS stock price today?

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF stock is priced at 12.80 today. It trades within 12.71 - 12.95, yesterday's close was 12.98, and trading volume reached 258. The live price chart of EWZS shows these updates.

Does iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF is currently valued at 12.80. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.51% and USD. View the chart live to track EWZS movements.

How to buy EWZS stock?

You can buy iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF shares at the current price of 12.80. Orders are usually placed near 12.80 or 13.10, while 258 and -1.01% show market activity. Follow EWZS updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EWZS stock?

Investing in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 12.50 - 16.46 and current price 12.80. Many compare -3.40% and -15.23% before placing orders at 12.80 or 13.10. Explore the EWZS price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the past year was 16.46. Within 12.50 - 16.46, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 12.98 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (EWZS) over the year was 12.50. Comparing it with the current 12.80 and 12.50 - 16.46 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EWZS moves on the chart live for more details.

When did EWZS stock split?

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 12.98, and -2.51% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
12.71 12.95
Year Range
12.50 16.46
Previous Close
12.98
Open
12.93
Bid
12.80
Ask
13.10
Low
12.71
High
12.95
Volume
258
Daily Change
-1.39%
Month Change
-3.40%
6 Months Change
-15.23%
Year Change
-2.51%
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