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EWZS: iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF
EWZS exchange rate has changed by -1.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.71 and at a high of 12.95.
Follow iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EWZS News
- Manufacturing Growth Returns To ASEAN Region As U.S. Factories Report Slowdown
- Opening The Aperture On Global Investing
- Global Goods Trade Falls For Second Month In June As Boost From Inventory Building Fades
- Global Employment Falls For Second Month In June Amid Subdued Growth Expectations
- Global PMI Shows Inflation Rates Peaking Amid Lower Oil Prices
- Midyear Economic Check-In: A World Diverging
- CIO Weekly: In Search Of Breadth
- Global Exports Buoyed By Stockpiling As War Disrupts Services Trade
- Global PMI: Europe Hit Hardest By War Impact In April
- Eyes On Brazilian Assets - Compelling 2026 Opportunity (NYSEARCA:EWZ)
- Global Export Orders Fall Amid Outbreak Of War In The Middle East
- EWZ: In Addition To The Donroe Doctrine, There Are New Catalysts For This ETF
- Emerging Markets: How Investors Are Responding To Shifting Global Paradigm
- Where Global Economies Sit In The AI Stack
- Where Global Economies Sit In The AI Stack
- Emerging Market Engines Shift Into High Gear For Equity Investors
- Q1 Active Management Pulse: Positioning Broadens Beyond AI Leaders
- Global Capital Is Rotating Back To Brazil - Here’s Why
- From Reform To Re-Rating: South America’s Emerging Investment Opportunity
- Age Of Agility: Key Themes Shaping Latin America In 2026
- Venezuela: Assessing Implications For Oil Markets And Latin America
- Global Economic Outlook: January 2026
- Global Leading Indicators, December 2025 - Broad-Based Strength
- EM Equity Outlook 2026: From Rebound To Rotation
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EWZS stock price today?
iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF stock is priced at 12.80 today. It trades within 12.71 - 12.95, yesterday's close was 12.98, and trading volume reached 258. The live price chart of EWZS shows these updates.
Does iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF is currently valued at 12.80. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.51% and USD. View the chart live to track EWZS movements.
How to buy EWZS stock?
You can buy iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF shares at the current price of 12.80. Orders are usually placed near 12.80 or 13.10, while 258 and -1.01% show market activity. Follow EWZS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EWZS stock?
Investing in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 12.50 - 16.46 and current price 12.80. Many compare -3.40% and -15.23% before placing orders at 12.80 or 13.10. Explore the EWZS price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the past year was 16.46. Within 12.50 - 16.46, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 12.98 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (EWZS) over the year was 12.50. Comparing it with the current 12.80 and 12.50 - 16.46 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EWZS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EWZS stock split?
iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 12.98, and -2.51% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 12.98
- Open
- 12.93
- Bid
- 12.80
- Ask
- 13.10
- Low
- 12.71
- High
- 12.95
- Volume
- 258
- Daily Change
- -1.39%
- Month Change
- -3.40%
- 6 Months Change
- -15.23%
- Year Change
- -2.51%