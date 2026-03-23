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EWX: SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF
EWX exchange rate has changed by 0.49% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 71.15 and at a high of 71.45.
Follow SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EWX News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EWX stock price today?
SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF stock is priced at 71.32 today. It trades within 71.15 - 71.45, yesterday's close was 70.97, and trading volume reached 25. The live price chart of EWX shows these updates.
Does SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF is currently valued at 71.32. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.22% and USD. View the chart live to track EWX movements.
How to buy EWX stock?
You can buy SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF shares at the current price of 71.32. Orders are usually placed near 71.32 or 71.62, while 25 and -0.18% show market activity. Follow EWX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EWX stock?
Investing in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 64.38 - 76.60 and current price 71.32. Many compare 4.70% and 4.53% before placing orders at 71.32 or 71.62. Explore the EWX price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF in the past year was 76.60. Within 64.38 - 76.60, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 70.97 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (EWX) over the year was 64.38. Comparing it with the current 71.32 and 64.38 - 76.60 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EWX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EWX stock split?
SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 70.97, and 4.22% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 70.97
- Open
- 71.45
- Bid
- 71.32
- Ask
- 71.62
- Low
- 71.15
- High
- 71.45
- Volume
- 25
- Daily Change
- 0.49%
- Month Change
- 4.70%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.53%
- Year Change
- 4.22%