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EWV: ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan
EWV exchange rate has changed by -2.71% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.34 and at a high of 16.49.
Follow ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EWV stock price today?
ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan stock is priced at 16.49 today. It trades within 16.34 - 16.49, yesterday's close was 16.95, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of EWV shows these updates.
Does ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan stock pay dividends?
ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan is currently valued at 16.49. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -17.14% and USD. View the chart live to track EWV movements.
How to buy EWV stock?
You can buy ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan shares at the current price of 16.49. Orders are usually placed near 16.49 or 16.79, while 6 and 0.18% show market activity. Follow EWV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EWV stock?
Investing in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan involves considering the yearly range 16.34 - 25.00 and current price 16.49. Many compare -9.40% and -19.83% before placing orders at 16.49 or 16.79. Explore the EWV price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan in the past year was 25.00. Within 16.34 - 25.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 16.95 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan (EWV) over the year was 16.34. Comparing it with the current 16.49 and 16.34 - 25.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EWV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EWV stock split?
ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 16.95, and -17.14% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 16.95
- Open
- 16.46
- Bid
- 16.49
- Ask
- 16.79
- Low
- 16.34
- High
- 16.49
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- -2.71%
- Month Change
- -9.40%
- 6 Months Change
- -19.83%
- Year Change
- -17.14%