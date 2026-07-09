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EWT: iShares Inc iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF
EWT exchange rate has changed by 1.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 101.86 and at a high of 103.25.
Follow iShares Inc iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EWT News
- Weekly Commentary: Bessent's Gambit
- Manufacturing Growth Returns To ASEAN Region As U.S. Factories Report Slowdown
- Taiwan's Double-Digit GDP Growth Extends Into The Second Quarter
- China's Politburo Strikes A Supportive Tone But Offers Few Tangible Measures
- Geography, Geopolitics, And Gamesmanship Leave Little Room For Error In Energy Markets
- Weekly Commentary: Bond Yield Breakout
- China's AI Boom Is Powering Its Exports, But Can It Carry The Economy?
- Demand For Consumer Services Has Been Volatile So Far In 2026 Due To Middle East War
- Economies Central To AI Development Drive Global Manufacturing Growth
- Strong Earnings And A Goldilocks Economy Backstop Markets
- Weekly Commentary: Sloppy
- Opening The Aperture On Global Investing
- Global Economic Outlook: July 2026 - Mid-Year Forecast Update
- A Bottom Is In For U.S.-China Trade
- Fiera Capital Global Asset Allocation - July 2026 Market Update
- Global Goods Trade Falls For Second Month In June As Boost From Inventory Building Fades
- China Slowdown Worse Than Expected On Weak Domestic Demand
- China's Trade Grows At The Fastest Pace Since 2021
- World Markets Watchlist: July 13, 2026
- Weekly Commentary: Currency Pegs And Carry Trades
- 3 Key Questions For China’s Second Half Of 2026
- Oil Prices Still Offer Relief For Asia, But No Policy Pivot
- Taiwan’s Trade Surplus Falls Short Of Lofty Expectations In June
- Moderate Chinese Inflation Won’t Stand In The Way Of A Rate Cut
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EWT stock price today?
iShares Inc iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock is priced at 103.08 today. It trades within 101.86 - 103.25, yesterday's close was 101.98, and trading volume reached 4340. The live price chart of EWT shows these updates.
Does iShares Inc iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Inc iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF is currently valued at 103.08. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 42.43% and USD. View the chart live to track EWT movements.
How to buy EWT stock?
You can buy iShares Inc iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF shares at the current price of 103.08. Orders are usually placed near 103.08 or 103.38, while 4340 and 0.08% show market activity. Follow EWT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EWT stock?
Investing in iShares Inc iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF involves considering the yearly range 67.99 - 112.78 and current price 103.08. Many compare 6.67% and 38.94% before placing orders at 103.08 or 103.38. Explore the EWT price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Inc iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Inc iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the past year was 112.78. Within 67.99 - 112.78, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 101.98 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Inc iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Inc iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Inc iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT) over the year was 67.99. Comparing it with the current 103.08 and 67.99 - 112.78 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EWT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EWT stock split?
iShares Inc iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 101.98, and 42.43% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 101.98
- Open
- 103.00
- Bid
- 103.08
- Ask
- 103.38
- Low
- 101.86
- High
- 103.25
- Volume
- 4.340 K
- Daily Change
- 1.08%
- Month Change
- 6.67%
- 6 Months Change
- 38.94%
- Year Change
- 42.43%