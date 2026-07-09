QuotesSections
Currencies / EWT
Back to US Stock Market

EWT: iShares Inc iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

103.08 USD 1.10 (1.08%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EWT exchange rate has changed by 1.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 101.86 and at a high of 103.25.

Follow iShares Inc iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EWT News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is EWT stock price today?

iShares Inc iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock is priced at 103.08 today. It trades within 101.86 - 103.25, yesterday's close was 101.98, and trading volume reached 4340. The live price chart of EWT shows these updates.

Does iShares Inc iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares Inc iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF is currently valued at 103.08. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 42.43% and USD. View the chart live to track EWT movements.

How to buy EWT stock?

You can buy iShares Inc iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF shares at the current price of 103.08. Orders are usually placed near 103.08 or 103.38, while 4340 and 0.08% show market activity. Follow EWT updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EWT stock?

Investing in iShares Inc iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF involves considering the yearly range 67.99 - 112.78 and current price 103.08. Many compare 6.67% and 38.94% before placing orders at 103.08 or 103.38. Explore the EWT price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares Inc iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares Inc iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the past year was 112.78. Within 67.99 - 112.78, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 101.98 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Inc iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares Inc iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares Inc iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT) over the year was 67.99. Comparing it with the current 103.08 and 67.99 - 112.78 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EWT moves on the chart live for more details.

When did EWT stock split?

iShares Inc iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 101.98, and 42.43% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
101.86 103.25
Year Range
67.99 112.78
Previous Close
101.98
Open
103.00
Bid
103.08
Ask
103.38
Low
101.86
High
103.25
Volume
4.340 K
Daily Change
1.08%
Month Change
6.67%
6 Months Change
38.94%
Year Change
42.43%
08 August, Saturday
16:45
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev