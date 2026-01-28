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EWS: iShares Inc iShares MSCI Singapore ETF
EWS exchange rate has changed by 2.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.18 and at a high of 33.29.
Follow iShares Inc iShares MSCI Singapore ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EWS News
- Manufacturing Growth Returns To ASEAN Region As U.S. Factories Report Slowdown
- Is Now the Time to Add Singapore ETFs to Your Portfolio?
- Oil Prices Still Offer Relief For Asia, But No Policy Pivot
- ETW: Decent For Income, But Likely To Underperform Over The Long Term (NYSE:ETW)
- Asia's Consumer Recovery: Winners And Laggards
- EWS For Asian Diversification (NYSEARCA:EWS)
- EWS: The Case For The Asian Tiger, But A Hold For Now (NYSEARCA:EWS)
- What Do ETFs In Asia Mean For Investors In Today’s Markets?
- Why Are Global Investors Looking To Asia As An Investment Destination?
- Global Exports Buoyed By Stockpiling As War Disrupts Services Trade
- Energy Shocks In Asia: Diverging Buffers, Diverging Growth
- Singapore’s Central Bank Tightens Policy As Inflation Risks Rise
- The Rally Around The World
- Weekly Commentary: Bubbles, Dams, War And Cracks
- EWS: Singapore Is The Artificial Intelligence Weathervane We All Need To Monitor (EWS)
- Oil Shock For Asia: Identifying The Key Pressure Points
- Asia’s Growth Hotspots Prompt Us To Upgrade GDP Forecasts
- Where Global Economies Sit In The AI Stack
- Hunting For Dividends: Is ASEAN Next?
- EWS: A Bad Proxy For Investing In Singapore (NYSEARCA:EWS)
- ASEAN Macro To Equity Markets: 5 Key Questions Shaping 2025 And Beyond
- Should Singapore ETFs Be Your Next Asia Allocation?
- AI‑Driven Trade Boosts Growth In Asia, While Singapore And Australia Near Policy Shifts
- Country ETFs Crushing It
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EWS stock price today?
iShares Inc iShares MSCI Singapore ETF stock is priced at 33.25 today. It trades within 33.18 - 33.29, yesterday's close was 32.57, and trading volume reached 1298. The live price chart of EWS shows these updates.
Does iShares Inc iShares MSCI Singapore ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Inc iShares MSCI Singapore ETF is currently valued at 33.25. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.21% and USD. View the chart live to track EWS movements.
How to buy EWS stock?
You can buy iShares Inc iShares MSCI Singapore ETF shares at the current price of 33.25. Orders are usually placed near 33.25 or 33.55, while 1298 and -0.09% show market activity. Follow EWS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EWS stock?
Investing in iShares Inc iShares MSCI Singapore ETF involves considering the yearly range 27.05 - 33.29 and current price 33.25. Many compare 3.07% and 18.54% before placing orders at 33.25 or 33.55. Explore the EWS price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Inc iShares MSCI Singapore ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Inc iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the past year was 33.29. Within 27.05 - 33.29, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.57 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Inc iShares MSCI Singapore ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Inc iShares MSCI Singapore ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Inc iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (EWS) over the year was 27.05. Comparing it with the current 33.25 and 27.05 - 33.29 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EWS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EWS stock split?
iShares Inc iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.57, and 15.21% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 32.57
- Open
- 33.28
- Bid
- 33.25
- Ask
- 33.55
- Low
- 33.18
- High
- 33.29
- Volume
- 1.298 K
- Daily Change
- 2.09%
- Month Change
- 3.07%
- 6 Months Change
- 18.54%
- Year Change
- 15.21%