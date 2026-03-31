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EWQ: iShares MSCI France Index Fund
EWQ exchange rate has changed by 0.63% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 47.78 and at a high of 47.97.
Follow iShares MSCI France Index Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EWQ News
- EWQ: The CAC 40 Hit New Highs, Staying Bullish On French Stocks (NYSEARCA:EWQ)
- Demand For Consumer Services Has Been Volatile So Far In 2026 Due To Middle East War
- World Markets Watchlist: July 13, 2026
- Rates Spark: Sentiment Looking Through Geopolitical Risks
- Rates Spark: Another Push Higher In Real Rates
- France’s Industrial Momentum Is Fading
- ETW: Decent For Income, But Likely To Underperform Over The Long Term (NYSE:ETW)
- French Inflation Surprises On The Downside
- French Economic Outlook Remains Downbeat
- World Markets Watchlist: June 22, 2026
- World Markets Watchlist: June 15, 2026
- Rates Spark: Spread Exposures
- Inflation Picks Up In France As Recession Risks Mount
- EWQ: France An Excellent Diversifier, Here's Why (NYSEARCA:EWQ)
- ECB Between Fighting Inflation And Weaker Growth
- French GDP At Risk Of Contraction
- Global Economic Outlook: May 2026
- This Group Of ETFs Is Brimming With Charts Near Buy Points
- French Business Confidence Confirms Weakness In Domestic Demand
- Market Commentary: Teetering
- The Rally Around The World
- One Year Liberated
- Q1 2026 Recap
- French Inflation Picks Up As The Economy Stalls
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EWQ stock price today?
iShares MSCI France Index Fund stock is priced at 47.92 today. It trades within 47.78 - 47.97, yesterday's close was 47.62, and trading volume reached 250. The live price chart of EWQ shows these updates.
Does iShares MSCI France Index Fund stock pay dividends?
iShares MSCI France Index Fund is currently valued at 47.92. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.82% and USD. View the chart live to track EWQ movements.
How to buy EWQ stock?
You can buy iShares MSCI France Index Fund shares at the current price of 47.92. Orders are usually placed near 47.92 or 48.22, while 250 and 0.02% show market activity. Follow EWQ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EWQ stock?
Investing in iShares MSCI France Index Fund involves considering the yearly range 41.58 - 48.26 and current price 47.92. Many compare 1.98% and 3.03% before placing orders at 47.92 or 48.22. Explore the EWQ price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares MSCI France Index Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares MSCI France Index Fund in the past year was 48.26. Within 41.58 - 48.26, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 47.62 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares MSCI France Index Fund performance using the live chart.
What are iShares MSCI France Index Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares MSCI France Index Fund (EWQ) over the year was 41.58. Comparing it with the current 47.92 and 41.58 - 48.26 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EWQ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EWQ stock split?
iShares MSCI France Index Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 47.62, and 13.82% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 47.62
- Open
- 47.91
- Bid
- 47.92
- Ask
- 48.22
- Low
- 47.78
- High
- 47.97
- Volume
- 250
- Daily Change
- 0.63%
- Month Change
- 1.98%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.03%
- Year Change
- 13.82%