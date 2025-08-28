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EWO: iShares Inc iShares MSCI Austria ETF
EWO exchange rate has changed by -1.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 43.67 and at a high of 43.88.
Follow iShares Inc iShares MSCI Austria ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EWO News
- EWO: A Concoction Of Headwinds And Tailwinds Support A Neutral Stance (NYSEARCA:EWO)
- EWO: The Bullish Case For Austrian Equities (NYSEARCA:EWO)
- Country ETFs Crushing It
- APAC Market Outlook 2026: Diverging Policies, Enduring Opportunities
- 2025 ETF Wrap-Up And What To Expect In 2026
- Compounding Opportunity
- EWO: Valuations Still Look Cheap, But Probably Prudent To Book Profits Now (NYSEARCA:EWO)
- Best And Worst Country ETFs Since Trump 2.0
- EWO: Lack Of Diversification Creates Added Risks (NYSEARCA:EWO)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EWO stock price today?
iShares Inc iShares MSCI Austria ETF stock is priced at 43.74 today. It trades within 43.67 - 43.88, yesterday's close was 44.18, and trading volume reached 59. The live price chart of EWO shows these updates.
Does iShares Inc iShares MSCI Austria ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Inc iShares MSCI Austria ETF is currently valued at 43.74. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.00% and USD. View the chart live to track EWO movements.
How to buy EWO stock?
You can buy iShares Inc iShares MSCI Austria ETF shares at the current price of 43.74. Orders are usually placed near 43.74 or 44.04, while 59 and -0.32% show market activity. Follow EWO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EWO stock?
Investing in iShares Inc iShares MSCI Austria ETF involves considering the yearly range 33.54 - 44.46 and current price 43.74. Many compare 2.58% and 18.34% before placing orders at 43.74 or 44.04. Explore the EWO price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Inc iShares MSCI Austria ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Inc iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the past year was 44.46. Within 33.54 - 44.46, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 44.18 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Inc iShares MSCI Austria ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Inc iShares MSCI Austria ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Inc iShares MSCI Austria ETF (EWO) over the year was 33.54. Comparing it with the current 43.74 and 33.54 - 44.46 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EWO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EWO stock split?
iShares Inc iShares MSCI Austria ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 44.18, and 14.00% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 44.18
- Open
- 43.88
- Bid
- 43.74
- Ask
- 44.04
- Low
- 43.67
- High
- 43.88
- Volume
- 59
- Daily Change
- -1.00%
- Month Change
- 2.58%
- 6 Months Change
- 18.34%
- Year Change
- 14.00%