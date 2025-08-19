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EWM: iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund
EWM exchange rate has changed by 0.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.13 and at a high of 28.21.
Follow iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EWM News
- Manufacturing Growth Returns To ASEAN Region As U.S. Factories Report Slowdown
- Emerging Asia (Ex China) Government Bonds Monthly – August 2026
- Oil Prices Still Offer Relief For Asia, But No Policy Pivot
- EWM: The Underrated Asia Play (NYSEARCA:EWM)
- Asia's Consumer Recovery: Winners And Laggards
- Younger Generations Drive Investment Growth In Southeast Asia
- Global Exports Buoyed By Stockpiling As War Disrupts Services Trade
- This Group Of ETFs Is Brimming With Charts Near Buy Points
- The Rally Around The World
- Global Macro Outlook: Second Quarter 2026
- The New Divide In ASEAN Debt
- Country ETFs Hit Again Pre-Market
- Hunting For Dividends: Is ASEAN Next?
- ASEAN Macro To Equity Markets: 5 Key Questions Shaping 2025 And Beyond
- AI‑Driven Trade Boosts Growth In Asia, While Singapore And Australia Near Policy Shifts
- Country ETFs Crushing It
- Age Of Agility: Key Themes Shaping APAC In 2026
- Highlights From The Trump Administration’s East Asia Deals (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- EWM: Strong Growth And Notable Discount To Emerging Asia (NYSEARCA:EWM)
- Asia’s Export Pulse Weakens, Policy Support Persists
- Best And Worst Country ETFs Since Trump 2.0
- EWM: For Malaysia, It’s Break The Middle Income Trap Or Bust
- Vietnam And Southeast Asia: Diversified Value And Growth
- International Breakouts To Watch
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EWM stock price today?
iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund stock is priced at 28.17 today. It trades within 28.13 - 28.21, yesterday's close was 28.08, and trading volume reached 637. The live price chart of EWM shows these updates.
Does iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund stock pay dividends?
iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund is currently valued at 28.17. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.05% and USD. View the chart live to track EWM movements.
How to buy EWM stock?
You can buy iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund shares at the current price of 28.17. Orders are usually placed near 28.17 or 28.47, while 637 and -0.14% show market activity. Follow EWM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EWM stock?
Investing in iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund involves considering the yearly range 24.65 - 30.63 and current price 28.17. Many compare 0.82% and -1.50% before placing orders at 28.17 or 28.47. Explore the EWM price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund in the past year was 30.63. Within 24.65 - 30.63, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.08 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund performance using the live chart.
What are iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (EWM) over the year was 24.65. Comparing it with the current 28.17 and 24.65 - 30.63 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EWM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EWM stock split?
iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.08, and 14.05% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 28.08
- Open
- 28.21
- Bid
- 28.17
- Ask
- 28.47
- Low
- 28.13
- High
- 28.21
- Volume
- 637
- Daily Change
- 0.32%
- Month Change
- 0.82%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.50%
- Year Change
- 14.05%