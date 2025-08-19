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EWM: iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund

28.17 USD 0.09 (0.32%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EWM exchange rate has changed by 0.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.13 and at a high of 28.21.

Follow iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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EWM News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is EWM stock price today?

iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund stock is priced at 28.17 today. It trades within 28.13 - 28.21, yesterday's close was 28.08, and trading volume reached 637. The live price chart of EWM shows these updates.

Does iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund stock pay dividends?

iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund is currently valued at 28.17. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.05% and USD. View the chart live to track EWM movements.

How to buy EWM stock?

You can buy iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund shares at the current price of 28.17. Orders are usually placed near 28.17 or 28.47, while 637 and -0.14% show market activity. Follow EWM updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EWM stock?

Investing in iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund involves considering the yearly range 24.65 - 30.63 and current price 28.17. Many compare 0.82% and -1.50% before placing orders at 28.17 or 28.47. Explore the EWM price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund in the past year was 30.63. Within 24.65 - 30.63, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.08 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund performance using the live chart.

What are iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (EWM) over the year was 24.65. Comparing it with the current 28.17 and 24.65 - 30.63 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EWM moves on the chart live for more details.

When did EWM stock split?

iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.08, and 14.05% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
28.13 28.21
Year Range
24.65 30.63
Previous Close
28.08
Open
28.21
Bid
28.17
Ask
28.47
Low
28.13
High
28.21
Volume
637
Daily Change
0.32%
Month Change
0.82%
6 Months Change
-1.50%
Year Change
14.05%
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