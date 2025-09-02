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EWL: iShares Inc iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

64.50 USD 0.81 (1.27%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EWL exchange rate has changed by 1.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 64.36 and at a high of 64.67.

Follow iShares Inc iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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EWL News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is EWL stock price today?

iShares Inc iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock is priced at 64.50 today. It trades within 64.36 - 64.67, yesterday's close was 63.69, and trading volume reached 387. The live price chart of EWL shows these updates.

Does iShares Inc iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares Inc iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF is currently valued at 64.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.97% and USD. View the chart live to track EWL movements.

How to buy EWL stock?

You can buy iShares Inc iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF shares at the current price of 64.50. Orders are usually placed near 64.50 or 64.80, while 387 and -0.06% show market activity. Follow EWL updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EWL stock?

Investing in iShares Inc iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF involves considering the yearly range 55.97 - 65.52 and current price 64.50. Many compare 1.88% and 1.42% before placing orders at 64.50 or 64.80. Explore the EWL price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares Inc iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares Inc iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the past year was 65.52. Within 55.97 - 65.52, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 63.69 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Inc iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares Inc iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares Inc iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (EWL) over the year was 55.97. Comparing it with the current 64.50 and 55.97 - 65.52 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EWL moves on the chart live for more details.

When did EWL stock split?

iShares Inc iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 63.69, and 0.97% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
64.36 64.67
Year Range
55.97 65.52
Previous Close
63.69
Open
64.54
Bid
64.50
Ask
64.80
Low
64.36
High
64.67
Volume
387
Daily Change
1.27%
Month Change
1.88%
6 Months Change
1.42%
Year Change
0.97%
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