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EWL: iShares Inc iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF
EWL exchange rate has changed by 1.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 64.36 and at a high of 64.67.
Follow iShares Inc iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EWL News
- ETW: Decent For Income, But Likely To Underperform Over The Long Term (NYSE:ETW)
- The Rally Around The World
- EWL: No Energy, Light On Tech, Premium P/E (NYSEARCA:EWL)
- Country ETFs Crushing It
- EWL: February Could Be Quite Big For Swiss Macro (NYSEARCA:EWL)
- Trump Unveils $200 Billion Trade Deal With Switzerland And Liechtenstein To Cull $38.5 Billion US Goods Deficit By 2028 - Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (ARCA:FLSW), iShares Inc iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (ARCA:EWL)
- EWL: Why This Fund Will Lag Broader International Funds (NYSEARCA:EWL)
- BOE: Still Overly Exposed To USA
- Best And Worst Country ETFs Since Trump 2.0
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EWL stock price today?
iShares Inc iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock is priced at 64.50 today. It trades within 64.36 - 64.67, yesterday's close was 63.69, and trading volume reached 387. The live price chart of EWL shows these updates.
Does iShares Inc iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Inc iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF is currently valued at 64.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.97% and USD. View the chart live to track EWL movements.
How to buy EWL stock?
You can buy iShares Inc iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF shares at the current price of 64.50. Orders are usually placed near 64.50 or 64.80, while 387 and -0.06% show market activity. Follow EWL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EWL stock?
Investing in iShares Inc iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF involves considering the yearly range 55.97 - 65.52 and current price 64.50. Many compare 1.88% and 1.42% before placing orders at 64.50 or 64.80. Explore the EWL price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Inc iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Inc iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the past year was 65.52. Within 55.97 - 65.52, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 63.69 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Inc iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Inc iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Inc iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (EWL) over the year was 55.97. Comparing it with the current 64.50 and 55.97 - 65.52 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EWL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EWL stock split?
iShares Inc iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 63.69, and 0.97% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 63.69
- Open
- 64.54
- Bid
- 64.50
- Ask
- 64.80
- Low
- 64.36
- High
- 64.67
- Volume
- 387
- Daily Change
- 1.27%
- Month Change
- 1.88%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.42%
- Year Change
- 0.97%