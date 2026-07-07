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EWJV: iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF
EWJV exchange rate has changed by 1.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 47.88 and at a high of 48.26.
Follow iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EWJV News
- Weekly Commentary: Bessent's Gambit
- Manufacturing Growth Returns To ASEAN Region As U.S. Factories Report Slowdown
- Why US-Japan Joint Intervention To Prop Up The Yen? Fear Of Treasury Yields Blowing Out.
- Bank of Japan Leaves Rates At 1.00% With No Surprises
- Bank of Japan Preview: The Slow Path To Higher Rates
- Flash PMIs Signal Faster Growth Across Developed Economies, Price Concerns Cloud Outlook
- Weekly Commentary: Bond Yield Breakout
- Japan Flash PMI Signals Strongest Manufacturing Output Growth Since 2014
- Flash PMI Surveys To Help Assess Ongoing War Impact
- Demand For Consumer Services Has Been Volatile So Far In 2026 Due To Middle East War
- Economies Central To AI Development Drive Global Manufacturing Growth
- Weekly Commentary: Sloppy
- Opening The Aperture On Global Investing
- Global Goods Trade Falls For Second Month In June As Boost From Inventory Building Fades
- Japan Bonds Tell Global Repricing Story
- World Markets Watchlist: July 13, 2026
- Spotting Market Bubbles: Why History Says It’s Nearly Impossible
- Weekly Commentary: Currency Pegs And Carry Trades
- Global Markets: Fundamentals Have The Floor
- Assessing Rate Hike Pressures For Japan And South Korea
- Oil Prices Still Offer Relief For Asia, But No Policy Pivot
- Global Employment Falls For Second Month In June Amid Subdued Growth Expectations
- Global PMI Shows Inflation Rates Peaking Amid Lower Oil Prices
- Emerging Markets Show Greater War Resilience To Outpace Advanced Economies
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EWJV stock price today?
iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF stock is priced at 48.14 today. It trades within 47.88 - 48.26, yesterday's close was 47.58, and trading volume reached 86. The live price chart of EWJV shows these updates.
Does iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF is currently valued at 48.14. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 26.55% and USD. View the chart live to track EWJV movements.
How to buy EWJV stock?
You can buy iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF shares at the current price of 48.14. Orders are usually placed near 48.14 or 48.44, while 86 and 0.06% show market activity. Follow EWJV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EWJV stock?
Investing in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 37.41 - 48.26 and current price 48.14. Many compare 3.68% and 7.99% before placing orders at 48.14 or 48.44. Explore the EWJV price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the past year was 48.26. Within 37.41 - 48.26, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 47.58 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) over the year was 37.41. Comparing it with the current 48.14 and 37.41 - 48.26 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EWJV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EWJV stock split?
iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 47.58, and 26.55% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 47.58
- Open
- 48.11
- Bid
- 48.14
- Ask
- 48.44
- Low
- 47.88
- High
- 48.26
- Volume
- 86
- Daily Change
- 1.18%
- Month Change
- 3.68%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.99%
- Year Change
- 26.55%