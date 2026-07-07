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EWJV: iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

48.14 USD 0.56 (1.18%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EWJV exchange rate has changed by 1.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 47.88 and at a high of 48.26.

Follow iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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EWJV News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is EWJV stock price today?

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF stock is priced at 48.14 today. It trades within 47.88 - 48.26, yesterday's close was 47.58, and trading volume reached 86. The live price chart of EWJV shows these updates.

Does iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF is currently valued at 48.14. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 26.55% and USD. View the chart live to track EWJV movements.

How to buy EWJV stock?

You can buy iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF shares at the current price of 48.14. Orders are usually placed near 48.14 or 48.44, while 86 and 0.06% show market activity. Follow EWJV updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EWJV stock?

Investing in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 37.41 - 48.26 and current price 48.14. Many compare 3.68% and 7.99% before placing orders at 48.14 or 48.44. Explore the EWJV price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the past year was 48.26. Within 37.41 - 48.26, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 47.58 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) over the year was 37.41. Comparing it with the current 48.14 and 37.41 - 48.26 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EWJV moves on the chart live for more details.

When did EWJV stock split?

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 47.58, and 26.55% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
47.88 48.26
Year Range
37.41 48.26
Previous Close
47.58
Open
48.11
Bid
48.14
Ask
48.44
Low
47.88
High
48.26
Volume
86
Daily Change
1.18%
Month Change
3.68%
6 Months Change
7.99%
Year Change
26.55%
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