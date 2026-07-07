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EWH: iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund
EWH exchange rate has changed by 1.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.67 and at a high of 22.77.
Follow iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EWH News
- Weekly Commentary: Bessent's Gambit
- Manufacturing Growth Returns To ASEAN Region As U.S. Factories Report Slowdown
- China's Politburo Strikes A Supportive Tone But Offers Few Tangible Measures
- Geography, Geopolitics, And Gamesmanship Leave Little Room For Error In Energy Markets
- Weekly Commentary: Bond Yield Breakout
- China's AI Boom Is Powering Its Exports, But Can It Carry The Economy?
- Demand For Consumer Services Has Been Volatile So Far In 2026 Due To Middle East War
- EWY Vs. EWH: Michael Burry Has This Backwards (NYSEARCA:EWH)
- Strong Earnings And A Goldilocks Economy Backstop Markets
- Weekly Commentary: Sloppy
- Opening The Aperture On Global Investing
- Global Economic Outlook: July 2026 - Mid-Year Forecast Update
- A Bottom Is In For U.S.-China Trade
- Fiera Capital Global Asset Allocation - July 2026 Market Update
- Global Goods Trade Falls For Second Month In June As Boost From Inventory Building Fades
- China Slowdown Worse Than Expected On Weak Domestic Demand
- China's Trade Grows At The Fastest Pace Since 2021
- World Markets Watchlist: July 13, 2026
- Weekly Commentary: Currency Pegs And Carry Trades
- 3 Key Questions For China’s Second Half Of 2026
- Moderate Chinese Inflation Won’t Stand In The Way Of A Rate Cut
- Global Employment Falls For Second Month In June Amid Subdued Growth Expectations
- Global PMI Shows Inflation Rates Peaking Amid Lower Oil Prices
- Emerging Markets Show Greater War Resilience To Outpace Advanced Economies
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EWH stock price today?
iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund stock is priced at 22.74 today. It trades within 22.67 - 22.77, yesterday's close was 22.50, and trading volume reached 3037. The live price chart of EWH shows these updates.
Does iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund stock pay dividends?
iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund is currently valued at 22.74. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.57% and USD. View the chart live to track EWH movements.
How to buy EWH stock?
You can buy iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund shares at the current price of 22.74. Orders are usually placed near 22.74 or 23.04, while 3037 and 0.13% show market activity. Follow EWH updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EWH stock?
Investing in iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund involves considering the yearly range 20.60 - 24.64 and current price 22.74. Many compare -0.66% and -3.85% before placing orders at 22.74 or 23.04. Explore the EWH price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund in the past year was 24.64. Within 20.60 - 24.64, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.50 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund performance using the live chart.
What are iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund (EWH) over the year was 20.60. Comparing it with the current 22.74 and 20.60 - 24.64 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EWH moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EWH stock split?
iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.50, and 7.57% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 22.50
- Open
- 22.71
- Bid
- 22.74
- Ask
- 23.04
- Low
- 22.67
- High
- 22.77
- Volume
- 3.037 K
- Daily Change
- 1.07%
- Month Change
- -0.66%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.85%
- Year Change
- 7.57%