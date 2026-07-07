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EWH: iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund

22.74 USD 0.24 (1.07%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EWH exchange rate has changed by 1.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.67 and at a high of 22.77.

Follow iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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EWH News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is EWH stock price today?

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund stock is priced at 22.74 today. It trades within 22.67 - 22.77, yesterday's close was 22.50, and trading volume reached 3037. The live price chart of EWH shows these updates.

Does iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund stock pay dividends?

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund is currently valued at 22.74. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.57% and USD. View the chart live to track EWH movements.

How to buy EWH stock?

You can buy iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund shares at the current price of 22.74. Orders are usually placed near 22.74 or 23.04, while 3037 and 0.13% show market activity. Follow EWH updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EWH stock?

Investing in iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund involves considering the yearly range 20.60 - 24.64 and current price 22.74. Many compare -0.66% and -3.85% before placing orders at 22.74 or 23.04. Explore the EWH price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund in the past year was 24.64. Within 20.60 - 24.64, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.50 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund performance using the live chart.

What are iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund (EWH) over the year was 20.60. Comparing it with the current 22.74 and 20.60 - 24.64 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EWH moves on the chart live for more details.

When did EWH stock split?

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.50, and 7.57% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
22.67 22.77
Year Range
20.60 24.64
Previous Close
22.50
Open
22.71
Bid
22.74
Ask
23.04
Low
22.67
High
22.77
Volume
3.037 K
Daily Change
1.07%
Month Change
-0.66%
6 Months Change
-3.85%
Year Change
7.57%
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