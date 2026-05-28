- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
EWG: iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund
EWG exchange rate has changed by 1.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 43.89 and at a high of 44.11.
Follow iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EWG News
- German Industry Shows Surprising Resilience In June
- Low Water Levels Are New Setback For The German Economy
- German Inflation Shows Its Uglier Side
- German Ifo Index Improves For Third Consecutive Month In July
- Demand For Consumer Services Has Been Volatile So Far In 2026 Due To Middle East War
- World Markets Watchlist: July 13, 2026
- Growth Broadens As Markets Look Beyond Geopolitics
- Rates Spark: Sentiment Looking Through Geopolitical Risks
- Rates: Curve Pivots And Steady Spreads
- Rates Spark: A Higher Real Starting Point
- Rates Spark: Another Push Higher In Real Rates
- German Industry Defies Recession Fears In May
- German Industrial Orders Rebounded In May
- ETW: Decent For Income, But Likely To Underperform Over The Long Term (NYSE:ETW)
- Global Macro Outlook: Third Quarter 2026
- German Inflation Drops To Lowest Level Since Start Of Middle East War
- German Labor Market Weakening Takes A Pause In June
- German Optimism Returns
- World Markets Watchlist: June 22, 2026
- World Markets Watchlist: June 15, 2026
- Rates Spark: The Damage Has Been Done
- Rates Spark: Spread Exposures
- German Inflation Dropped In May Amid State Measures To Cut Gasoline Prices
- EWG: A Cautiously Optimistic Stance On German Equities Seems Sensible (NYSEARCA:EWG)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EWG stock price today?
iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund stock is priced at 44.02 today. It trades within 43.89 - 44.11, yesterday's close was 43.53, and trading volume reached 817. The live price chart of EWG shows these updates.
Does iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund stock pay dividends?
iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund is currently valued at 44.02. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.44% and USD. View the chart live to track EWG movements.
How to buy EWG stock?
You can buy iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund shares at the current price of 44.02. Orders are usually placed near 44.02 or 44.32, while 817 and -0.20% show market activity. Follow EWG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EWG stock?
Investing in iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund involves considering the yearly range 37.97 - 44.65 and current price 44.02. Many compare 1.76% and 2.56% before placing orders at 44.02 or 44.32. Explore the EWG price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund in the past year was 44.65. Within 37.97 - 44.65, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 43.53 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund performance using the live chart.
What are iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (EWG) over the year was 37.97. Comparing it with the current 44.02 and 37.97 - 44.65 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EWG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EWG stock split?
iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 43.53, and 7.44% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 43.53
- Open
- 44.11
- Bid
- 44.02
- Ask
- 44.32
- Low
- 43.89
- High
- 44.11
- Volume
- 817
- Daily Change
- 1.13%
- Month Change
- 1.76%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.56%
- Year Change
- 7.44%