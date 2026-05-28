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EWG: iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund

44.02 USD 0.49 (1.13%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EWG exchange rate has changed by 1.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 43.89 and at a high of 44.11.

Follow iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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EWG News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is EWG stock price today?

iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund stock is priced at 44.02 today. It trades within 43.89 - 44.11, yesterday's close was 43.53, and trading volume reached 817. The live price chart of EWG shows these updates.

Does iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund stock pay dividends?

iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund is currently valued at 44.02. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.44% and USD. View the chart live to track EWG movements.

How to buy EWG stock?

You can buy iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund shares at the current price of 44.02. Orders are usually placed near 44.02 or 44.32, while 817 and -0.20% show market activity. Follow EWG updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EWG stock?

Investing in iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund involves considering the yearly range 37.97 - 44.65 and current price 44.02. Many compare 1.76% and 2.56% before placing orders at 44.02 or 44.32. Explore the EWG price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund in the past year was 44.65. Within 37.97 - 44.65, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 43.53 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund performance using the live chart.

What are iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (EWG) over the year was 37.97. Comparing it with the current 44.02 and 37.97 - 44.65 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EWG moves on the chart live for more details.

When did EWG stock split?

iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 43.53, and 7.44% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
43.89 44.11
Year Range
37.97 44.65
Previous Close
43.53
Open
44.11
Bid
44.02
Ask
44.32
Low
43.89
High
44.11
Volume
817
Daily Change
1.13%
Month Change
1.76%
6 Months Change
2.56%
Year Change
7.44%
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