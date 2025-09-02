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EWD: iShares Inc iShares MSCI Sweden ETF
EWD exchange rate has changed by 0.51% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 53.50 and at a high of 53.71.
Follow iShares Inc iShares MSCI Sweden ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is EWD stock price today?
iShares Inc iShares MSCI Sweden ETF stock is priced at 53.63 today. It trades within 53.50 - 53.71, yesterday's close was 53.36, and trading volume reached 96. The live price chart of EWD shows these updates.
Does iShares Inc iShares MSCI Sweden ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Inc iShares MSCI Sweden ETF is currently valued at 53.63. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.90% and USD. View the chart live to track EWD movements.
How to buy EWD stock?
You can buy iShares Inc iShares MSCI Sweden ETF shares at the current price of 53.63. Orders are usually placed near 53.63 or 53.93, while 96 and -0.13% show market activity. Follow EWD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EWD stock?
Investing in iShares Inc iShares MSCI Sweden ETF involves considering the yearly range 46.61 - 54.93 and current price 53.63. Many compare 1.63% and 0.98% before placing orders at 53.63 or 53.93. Explore the EWD price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Inc iShares MSCI Sweden ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Inc iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the past year was 54.93. Within 46.61 - 54.93, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 53.36 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Inc iShares MSCI Sweden ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Inc iShares MSCI Sweden ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Inc iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (EWD) over the year was 46.61. Comparing it with the current 53.63 and 46.61 - 54.93 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EWD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EWD stock split?
iShares Inc iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 53.36, and 0.90% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 53.36
- Open
- 53.70
- Bid
- 53.63
- Ask
- 53.93
- Low
- 53.50
- High
- 53.71
- Volume
- 96
- Daily Change
- 0.51%
- Month Change
- 1.63%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.98%
- Year Change
- 0.90%