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EWC: iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund
EWC exchange rate has changed by 0.94% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 61.03 and at a high of 61.31.
Follow iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EWC News
- Weekly Commentary: Bessent's Gambit
- Manufacturing Growth Returns To ASEAN Region As U.S. Factories Report Slowdown
- EWC: "O Canada", I Still Favor Thee (NYSEARCA:EWC)
- Weekly Commentary: Bond Yield Breakout
- Why Canada's Growth Story May Be Gaining Traction With Investors
- Strong Earnings And A Goldilocks Economy Backstop Markets
- Weekly Commentary: Sloppy
- Bank of Canada: Why It May Be On Hold Until 2027
- Bank Of Canada Holds Steady As Economy Shows Improvement
- Fiera Capital Global Asset Allocation - July 2026 Market Update
- We Love To Hate Trimmed-Mean Inflation - Canada’s Tale About Introducing New Core Measures
- Global Goods Trade Falls For Second Month In June As Boost From Inventory Building Fades
- World Markets Watchlist: July 13, 2026
- Weekly Commentary: Currency Pegs And Carry Trades
- Canadian Earnings Outlook: Potential Strength Despite Economic Weakness
- Canada Economy in Recovery Mode: What's Ahead for ETFs?
- Global Employment Falls For Second Month In June Amid Subdued Growth Expectations
- Global PMI Shows Inflation Rates Peaking Amid Lower Oil Prices
- 4 Investing Themes For The Second Half Of 2026
- Emerging Markets Show Greater War Resilience To Outpace Advanced Economies
- Weekly Commentary: Our Semiquincentennial Gilded Age
- CUSMA Countdown: What Investors Need To Know
- Key CUSMA Deadline Looms Amid Ongoing Trade Tensions
- Weekly Commentary: The Treasury Secretary And The Maestro
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EWC stock price today?
iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund stock is priced at 61.28 today. It trades within 61.03 - 61.31, yesterday's close was 60.71, and trading volume reached 1244. The live price chart of EWC shows these updates.
Does iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund stock pay dividends?
iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund is currently valued at 61.28. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 26.82% and USD. View the chart live to track EWC movements.
How to buy EWC stock?
You can buy iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund shares at the current price of 61.28. Orders are usually placed near 61.28 or 61.58, while 1244 and 0.07% show market activity. Follow EWC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EWC stock?
Investing in iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund involves considering the yearly range 48.14 - 61.31 and current price 61.28. Many compare 3.16% and 6.48% before placing orders at 61.28 or 61.58. Explore the EWC price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund in the past year was 61.31. Within 48.14 - 61.31, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 60.71 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund performance using the live chart.
What are iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund (EWC) over the year was 48.14. Comparing it with the current 61.28 and 48.14 - 61.31 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EWC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EWC stock split?
iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 60.71, and 26.82% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 60.71
- Open
- 61.24
- Bid
- 61.28
- Ask
- 61.58
- Low
- 61.03
- High
- 61.31
- Volume
- 1.244 K
- Daily Change
- 0.94%
- Month Change
- 3.16%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.48%
- Year Change
- 26.82%