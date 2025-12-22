- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
EVX: VanEck Environmental Services ETF
EVX exchange rate has changed by 0.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.38 and at a high of 41.63.
Follow VanEck Environmental Services ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EVX News
- AI Spending And Rails Lift Industrial Outlook
- 3 Forces Powering The Electrification Opportunity
- CIO Weekly: Will Earnings Sustain Equities Momentum?
- Correlated Market Psychology: PMI And Retail Money Funds
- Dallas Fed Manufacturing: Stable Business Conditions In June
- Business Conditions Monthly April 2026
- Beyond AI Hype, 3 Trends Are Giving Industrial Stocks A Boost
- First Quarter Earnings: Sharpening Sector Divergence
- Empire State Manufacturing Survey: Highest Level In Four Years
- Iran Conflict And Energy Markets: The Initial Response From Active Managers
- Global PMI: Tracking The Sectors Hit Hardest By The Middle East War
- Concerns Shift From Obsolescence To Oil
- Q4 2025 Earnings: AI Disruption Vs. Traditional Fundamentals
- The Odd Couple Of 2026: Cyclicals And Defensives
- Q1 Active Management Pulse: Positioning Broadens Beyond AI Leaders
- Risk Assets: Navigating The Crosscurrents
- This Week's Market Wrap: Mega-Cap Earnings, Inflation Data, And AI-Driven Spending
- PMI Continues To Be Made Irrelevant By Reality
- Osterweis Capital Management Q1 2026 Equity Outlook
- Industrials: An AI Beneficiary With Broader Catalysts
- Geopolitics, Earnings And Rates: Trading Through Turbulence
- Beyond AI: Industrial Sector Investment Themes To Watch
- Investors Rotate Into Cyclical Sectors
- PMI Continues To Counter Reality
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EVX stock price today?
VanEck Environmental Services ETF stock is priced at 41.43 today. It trades within 41.38 - 41.63, yesterday's close was 41.34, and trading volume reached 12. The live price chart of EVX shows these updates.
Does VanEck Environmental Services ETF stock pay dividends?
VanEck Environmental Services ETF is currently valued at 41.43. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.99% and USD. View the chart live to track EVX movements.
How to buy EVX stock?
You can buy VanEck Environmental Services ETF shares at the current price of 41.43. Orders are usually placed near 41.43 or 41.73, while 12 and -0.41% show market activity. Follow EVX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EVX stock?
Investing in VanEck Environmental Services ETF involves considering the yearly range 36.44 - 42.30 and current price 41.43. Many compare 1.20% and -0.34% before placing orders at 41.43 or 41.73. Explore the EVX price chart live with daily changes.
What are VanEck Environmental Services ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of VanEck Environmental Services ETF in the past year was 42.30. Within 36.44 - 42.30, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 41.34 helps spot resistance levels. Track VanEck Environmental Services ETF performance using the live chart.
What are VanEck Environmental Services ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of VanEck Environmental Services ETF (EVX) over the year was 36.44. Comparing it with the current 41.43 and 36.44 - 42.30 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EVX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EVX stock split?
VanEck Environmental Services ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 41.34, and 4.99% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 41.34
- Open
- 41.60
- Bid
- 41.43
- Ask
- 41.73
- Low
- 41.38
- High
- 41.63
- Volume
- 12
- Daily Change
- 0.22%
- Month Change
- 1.20%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.34%
- Year Change
- 4.99%