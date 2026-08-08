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EVNT: AltShares Event-Driven ETF
EVNT exchange rate has changed by 0.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.36 and at a high of 12.40.
Follow AltShares Event-Driven ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EVNT stock price today?
AltShares Event-Driven ETF stock is priced at 12.40 today. It trades within 12.36 - 12.40, yesterday's close was 12.33, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of EVNT shows these updates.
Does AltShares Event-Driven ETF stock pay dividends?
AltShares Event-Driven ETF is currently valued at 12.40. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.91% and USD. View the chart live to track EVNT movements.
How to buy EVNT stock?
You can buy AltShares Event-Driven ETF shares at the current price of 12.40. Orders are usually placed near 12.40 or 12.70, while 6 and 0.24% show market activity. Follow EVNT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EVNT stock?
Investing in AltShares Event-Driven ETF involves considering the yearly range 10.35 - 12.40 and current price 12.40. Many compare 1.22% and 4.82% before placing orders at 12.40 or 12.70. Explore the EVNT price chart live with daily changes.
What are AltShares Event-Driven ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of AltShares Event-Driven ETF in the past year was 12.40. Within 10.35 - 12.40, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 12.33 helps spot resistance levels. Track AltShares Event-Driven ETF performance using the live chart.
What are AltShares Event-Driven ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of AltShares Event-Driven ETF (EVNT) over the year was 10.35. Comparing it with the current 12.40 and 10.35 - 12.40 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EVNT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EVNT stock split?
AltShares Event-Driven ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 12.33, and 4.91% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 12.33
- Open
- 12.37
- Bid
- 12.40
- Ask
- 12.70
- Low
- 12.36
- High
- 12.40
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- 0.57%
- Month Change
- 1.22%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.82%
- Year Change
- 4.91%