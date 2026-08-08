- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
EVMO: Eaton Vance Mortgage Opportunities ETF
EVMO exchange rate has changed by 0.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 49.81 and at a high of 50.02.
Follow Eaton Vance Mortgage Opportunities ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EVMO stock price today?
Eaton Vance Mortgage Opportunities ETF stock is priced at 49.87 today. It trades within 49.81 - 50.02, yesterday's close was 49.78, and trading volume reached 51. The live price chart of EVMO shows these updates.
Does Eaton Vance Mortgage Opportunities ETF stock pay dividends?
Eaton Vance Mortgage Opportunities ETF is currently valued at 49.87. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.44% and USD. View the chart live to track EVMO movements.
How to buy EVMO stock?
You can buy Eaton Vance Mortgage Opportunities ETF shares at the current price of 49.87. Orders are usually placed near 49.87 or 50.17, while 51 and -0.30% show market activity. Follow EVMO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EVMO stock?
Investing in Eaton Vance Mortgage Opportunities ETF involves considering the yearly range 49.39 - 51.75 and current price 49.87. Many compare 0.65% and -2.40% before placing orders at 49.87 or 50.17. Explore the EVMO price chart live with daily changes.
What are Eaton Vance Mortgage Opportunities ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Eaton Vance Mortgage Opportunities ETF in the past year was 51.75. Within 49.39 - 51.75, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 49.78 helps spot resistance levels. Track Eaton Vance Mortgage Opportunities ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Eaton Vance Mortgage Opportunities ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Eaton Vance Mortgage Opportunities ETF (EVMO) over the year was 49.39. Comparing it with the current 49.87 and 49.39 - 51.75 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EVMO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EVMO stock split?
Eaton Vance Mortgage Opportunities ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 49.78, and -0.44% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 49.78
- Open
- 50.02
- Bid
- 49.87
- Ask
- 50.17
- Low
- 49.81
- High
- 50.02
- Volume
- 51
- Daily Change
- 0.18%
- Month Change
- 0.65%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.40%
- Year Change
- -0.44%