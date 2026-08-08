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EVMN: Evommune, Inc.
EVMN exchange rate has changed by 5.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.80 and at a high of 14.36.
Follow Evommune, Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EVMN stock price today?
Evommune, Inc. stock is priced at 14.12 today. It trades within 13.80 - 14.36, yesterday's close was 13.39, and trading volume reached 600. The live price chart of EVMN shows these updates.
Does Evommune, Inc. stock pay dividends?
Evommune, Inc. is currently valued at 14.12. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -18.48% and USD. View the chart live to track EVMN movements.
How to buy EVMN stock?
You can buy Evommune, Inc. shares at the current price of 14.12. Orders are usually placed near 14.12 or 14.42, while 600 and 2.32% show market activity. Follow EVMN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EVMN stock?
Investing in Evommune, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 10.47 - 33.20 and current price 14.12. Many compare 26.75% and -43.61% before placing orders at 14.12 or 14.42. Explore the EVMN price chart live with daily changes.
What are Evommune, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Evommune, Inc. in the past year was 33.20. Within 10.47 - 33.20, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 13.39 helps spot resistance levels. Track Evommune, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Evommune, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Evommune, Inc. (EVMN) over the year was 10.47. Comparing it with the current 14.12 and 10.47 - 33.20 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EVMN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EVMN stock split?
Evommune, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 13.39, and -18.48% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 13.39
- Open
- 13.80
- Bid
- 14.12
- Ask
- 14.42
- Low
- 13.80
- High
- 14.36
- Volume
- 600
- Daily Change
- 5.45%
- Month Change
- 26.75%
- 6 Months Change
- -43.61%
- Year Change
- -18.48%