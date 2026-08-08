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EVLU: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Value Factor ETF
EVLU exchange rate has changed by 0.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.07 and at a high of 41.23.
Follow iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Value Factor ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EVLU stock price today?
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Value Factor ETF stock is priced at 41.23 today. It trades within 41.07 - 41.23, yesterday's close was 41.00, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of EVLU shows these updates.
Does iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Value Factor ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Value Factor ETF is currently valued at 41.23. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.54% and USD. View the chart live to track EVLU movements.
How to buy EVLU stock?
You can buy iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Value Factor ETF shares at the current price of 41.23. Orders are usually placed near 41.23 or 41.53, while 4 and 0.39% show market activity. Follow EVLU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EVLU stock?
Investing in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Value Factor ETF involves considering the yearly range 32.39 - 43.97 and current price 41.23. Many compare 1.88% and 12.44% before placing orders at 41.23 or 41.53. Explore the EVLU price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Value Factor ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Value Factor ETF in the past year was 43.97. Within 32.39 - 43.97, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 41.00 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Value Factor ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Value Factor ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Value Factor ETF (EVLU) over the year was 32.39. Comparing it with the current 41.23 and 32.39 - 43.97 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EVLU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EVLU stock split?
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Value Factor ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 41.00, and 15.54% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 41.00
- Open
- 41.07
- Bid
- 41.23
- Ask
- 41.53
- Low
- 41.07
- High
- 41.23
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- 0.56%
- Month Change
- 1.88%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.44%
- Year Change
- 15.54%