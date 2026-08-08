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EVLN: Morgan Stanley ETF Trust Eaton Vance Floating-Rate ETF
EVLN exchange rate has changed by 0.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 48.60 and at a high of 48.75.
Follow Morgan Stanley ETF Trust Eaton Vance Floating-Rate ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EVLN stock price today?
Morgan Stanley ETF Trust Eaton Vance Floating-Rate ETF stock is priced at 48.75 today. It trades within 48.60 - 48.75, yesterday's close was 48.58, and trading volume reached 317. The live price chart of EVLN shows these updates.
Does Morgan Stanley ETF Trust Eaton Vance Floating-Rate ETF stock pay dividends?
Morgan Stanley ETF Trust Eaton Vance Floating-Rate ETF is currently valued at 48.75. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.49% and USD. View the chart live to track EVLN movements.
How to buy EVLN stock?
You can buy Morgan Stanley ETF Trust Eaton Vance Floating-Rate ETF shares at the current price of 48.75. Orders are usually placed near 48.75 or 49.05, while 317 and 0.29% show market activity. Follow EVLN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EVLN stock?
Investing in Morgan Stanley ETF Trust Eaton Vance Floating-Rate ETF involves considering the yearly range 48.08 - 49.03 and current price 48.75. Many compare 0.66% and 1.31% before placing orders at 48.75 or 49.05. Explore the EVLN price chart live with daily changes.
What are Morgan Stanley ETF Trust Eaton Vance Floating-Rate ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Morgan Stanley ETF Trust Eaton Vance Floating-Rate ETF in the past year was 49.03. Within 48.08 - 49.03, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 48.58 helps spot resistance levels. Track Morgan Stanley ETF Trust Eaton Vance Floating-Rate ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Morgan Stanley ETF Trust Eaton Vance Floating-Rate ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Morgan Stanley ETF Trust Eaton Vance Floating-Rate ETF (EVLN) over the year was 48.08. Comparing it with the current 48.75 and 48.08 - 49.03 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EVLN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EVLN stock split?
Morgan Stanley ETF Trust Eaton Vance Floating-Rate ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 48.58, and -0.49% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 48.58
- Open
- 48.61
- Bid
- 48.75
- Ask
- 49.05
- Low
- 48.60
- High
- 48.75
- Volume
- 317
- Daily Change
- 0.35%
- Month Change
- 0.66%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.31%
- Year Change
- -0.49%