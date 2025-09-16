- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
EVG: Eaton Vance Short Diversified Income Fund Eaton Vance Short Dur
EVG exchange rate has changed by 0.66% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.57 and at a high of 10.78.
Follow Eaton Vance Short Diversified Income Fund Eaton Vance Short Dur dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EVG News
- How To Build A 7.93% Yield: A CEF Blueprint For Monthly Income (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- EVG: Short Duration Can Make Sense, But Valuation Gives Pause (NYSE:EVG)
- EVG: Attractively Valued And Reliable Monthly Dividend (NYSE:EVG)
- EVG: Short Duration Losing Appeal And Discount Remains Tight (NYSE:EVG)
- FTF: Discount Narrows, Making This Fund Even Less Appealing (NYSE:FTF)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EVG stock price today?
Eaton Vance Short Diversified Income Fund Eaton Vance Short Dur stock is priced at 10.63 today. It trades within 10.57 - 10.78, yesterday's close was 10.56, and trading volume reached 48. The live price chart of EVG shows these updates.
Does Eaton Vance Short Diversified Income Fund Eaton Vance Short Dur stock pay dividends?
Eaton Vance Short Diversified Income Fund Eaton Vance Short Dur is currently valued at 10.63. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -5.60% and USD. View the chart live to track EVG movements.
How to buy EVG stock?
You can buy Eaton Vance Short Diversified Income Fund Eaton Vance Short Dur shares at the current price of 10.63. Orders are usually placed near 10.63 or 10.93, while 48 and -0.47% show market activity. Follow EVG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EVG stock?
Investing in Eaton Vance Short Diversified Income Fund Eaton Vance Short Dur involves considering the yearly range 10.40 - 11.45 and current price 10.63. Many compare 0.76% and -2.92% before placing orders at 10.63 or 10.93. Explore the EVG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Eaton Vance Short Diversified Income Fund Eaton Vance Short Dur stock highest prices?
The highest price of Eaton Vance Short Diversified Income Fund Eaton Vance Short Dur in the past year was 11.45. Within 10.40 - 11.45, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.56 helps spot resistance levels. Track Eaton Vance Short Diversified Income Fund Eaton Vance Short Dur performance using the live chart.
What are Eaton Vance Short Diversified Income Fund Eaton Vance Short Dur stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Eaton Vance Short Diversified Income Fund Eaton Vance Short Dur (EVG) over the year was 10.40. Comparing it with the current 10.63 and 10.40 - 11.45 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EVG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EVG stock split?
Eaton Vance Short Diversified Income Fund Eaton Vance Short Dur has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.56, and -5.60% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.56
- Open
- 10.68
- Bid
- 10.63
- Ask
- 10.93
- Low
- 10.57
- High
- 10.78
- Volume
- 48
- Daily Change
- 0.66%
- Month Change
- 0.76%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.92%
- Year Change
- -5.60%