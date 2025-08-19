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EVF: Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust
EVF exchange rate has changed by -0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.96 and at a high of 4.99.
Follow Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EVF News
- How To Build A 7.93% Yield: A CEF Blueprint For Monthly Income (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- EVF CEF: Higher Rates May Improve Performance (NYSE:EVF)
- CEF Market Weekly Review: The Key Factors Driving NII
- JQC: Distribution Under Pressure And 2026 Fed Policy Will Make It Worse (NYSE:JQC)
- EVF CEF: Discounted Valuation But Limited Appeal As Rates Decline (NYSE:EVF)
- The Chemist's Triple-Factor Closed-End Fund Report, October 2025
- Income-Covered Closed-End Fund Report, October 2025
- Income-Covered Closed-End Fund Report, September 2025
- Income-Covered Closed-End Fund Report, August 2025 (Stanford Chemist)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EVF stock price today?
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock is priced at 4.98 today. It trades within 4.96 - 4.99, yesterday's close was 4.99, and trading volume reached 75. The live price chart of EVF shows these updates.
Does Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock pay dividends?
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is currently valued at 4.98. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -10.11% and USD. View the chart live to track EVF movements.
How to buy EVF stock?
You can buy Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust shares at the current price of 4.98. Orders are usually placed near 4.98 or 5.28, while 75 and 0.40% show market activity. Follow EVF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EVF stock?
Investing in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust involves considering the yearly range 4.85 - 5.60 and current price 4.98. Many compare 0.20% and -2.16% before placing orders at 4.98 or 5.28. Explore the EVF price chart live with daily changes.
What are Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock highest prices?
The highest price of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the past year was 5.60. Within 4.85 - 5.60, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 4.99 helps spot resistance levels. Track Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust performance using the live chart.
What are Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF) over the year was 4.85. Comparing it with the current 4.98 and 4.85 - 5.60 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EVF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EVF stock split?
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 4.99, and -10.11% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 4.99
- Open
- 4.96
- Bid
- 4.98
- Ask
- 5.28
- Low
- 4.96
- High
- 4.99
- Volume
- 75
- Daily Change
- -0.20%
- Month Change
- 0.20%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.16%
- Year Change
- -10.11%