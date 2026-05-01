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EUM: ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets
EUM exchange rate has changed by -0.86% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.07 and at a high of 16.25.
Follow ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EUM News
- Emerging Asia (Ex China) Government Bonds Monthly – August 2026
- Seeking Steady Income In An Unsteady World
- Build A Better Path, Part 2: 3-Dimensional Investing
- Fixed Income Outlook Q3 2026: Looking To The Data When Visibility Is Low
- Global Markets: Fundamentals Have The Floor
- Emerging Markets Show Greater War Resilience To Outpace Advanced Economies
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q3 2026: Staying Pro-Risk In A Broadening AI Cycle
- Global Macro Outlook: Third Quarter 2026
- Fixed Income Midyear Outlook: 6 Ways To Put Volatility To Work
- Dollar Strength Shifts Case For EM
- Equity Market Outlook Q3 2026
- The Ghost Rally: What We See Really Driving Emerging Markets In 2026
- Emerging Markets: The New Engine Of Global Growth
- 2026 Midyear Outlook: World Disrupted? Resilience Endured
- The Speed Of Transmission: Cost Pass-Through In Emerging Vs. Developed Markets
- Moving From Measuring Markets To Measuring Real Economy: FTSE All-World GDP Adjusted Index
- Markets Rally As IPO Momentum Builds
- Beyond Macro: A Value Lens On Emerging Markets Equity
- Trump-Xi Summit 2026: Key Expectations And What Markets Are Watching
- MEGA To SEGA: Why Seoul Beating Saxony Shows Just How Hard It Is To Diversify
- Record U.S. Stocks: Disconnect Or Not?
- Earnings Strength Keeps Us Risk-On
- Charts, Trends, And Top Trades With Parets And Strazza
- Performance Insights - April 2026
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EUM stock price today?
ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets stock is priced at 16.10 today. It trades within 16.07 - 16.25, yesterday's close was 16.24, and trading volume reached 77. The live price chart of EUM shows these updates.
Does ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets stock pay dividends?
ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets is currently valued at 16.10. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -11.15% and USD. View the chart live to track EUM movements.
How to buy EUM stock?
You can buy ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets shares at the current price of 16.10. Orders are usually placed near 16.10 or 16.40, while 77 and 0.19% show market activity. Follow EUM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EUM stock?
Investing in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets involves considering the yearly range 15.01 - 20.06 and current price 16.10. Many compare -3.19% and -10.90% before placing orders at 16.10 or 16.40. Explore the EUM price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets in the past year was 20.06. Within 15.01 - 20.06, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 16.24 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (EUM) over the year was 15.01. Comparing it with the current 16.10 and 15.01 - 20.06 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EUM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EUM stock split?
ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 16.24, and -11.15% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 16.24
- Open
- 16.07
- Bid
- 16.10
- Ask
- 16.40
- Low
- 16.07
- High
- 16.25
- Volume
- 77
- Daily Change
- -0.86%
- Month Change
- -3.19%
- 6 Months Change
- -10.90%
- Year Change
- -11.15%