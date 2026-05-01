QuotesSections
Currencies / EUM
Back to US Stock Market

EUM: ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets

16.10 USD 0.14 (0.86%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EUM exchange rate has changed by -0.86% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.07 and at a high of 16.25.

Follow ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EUM News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is EUM stock price today?

ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets stock is priced at 16.10 today. It trades within 16.07 - 16.25, yesterday's close was 16.24, and trading volume reached 77. The live price chart of EUM shows these updates.

Does ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets stock pay dividends?

ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets is currently valued at 16.10. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -11.15% and USD. View the chart live to track EUM movements.

How to buy EUM stock?

You can buy ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets shares at the current price of 16.10. Orders are usually placed near 16.10 or 16.40, while 77 and 0.19% show market activity. Follow EUM updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EUM stock?

Investing in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets involves considering the yearly range 15.01 - 20.06 and current price 16.10. Many compare -3.19% and -10.90% before placing orders at 16.10 or 16.40. Explore the EUM price chart live with daily changes.

What are ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets stock highest prices?

The highest price of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets in the past year was 20.06. Within 15.01 - 20.06, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 16.24 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets performance using the live chart.

What are ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (EUM) over the year was 15.01. Comparing it with the current 16.10 and 15.01 - 20.06 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EUM moves on the chart live for more details.

When did EUM stock split?

ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 16.24, and -11.15% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
16.07 16.25
Year Range
15.01 20.06
Previous Close
16.24
Open
16.07
Bid
16.10
Ask
16.40
Low
16.07
High
16.25
Volume
77
Daily Change
-0.86%
Month Change
-3.19%
6 Months Change
-10.90%
Year Change
-11.15%
08 August, Saturday
16:45
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev