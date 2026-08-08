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EUAD: Select STOXX Europe Aerospace & Defense ETF
EUAD exchange rate has changed by 0.53% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.92 and at a high of 47.38.
Follow Select STOXX Europe Aerospace & Defense ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EUAD stock price today?
Select STOXX Europe Aerospace & Defense ETF stock is priced at 47.01 today. It trades within 46.92 - 47.38, yesterday's close was 46.76, and trading volume reached 385. The live price chart of EUAD shows these updates.
Does Select STOXX Europe Aerospace & Defense ETF stock pay dividends?
Select STOXX Europe Aerospace & Defense ETF is currently valued at 47.01. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.66% and USD. View the chart live to track EUAD movements.
How to buy EUAD stock?
You can buy Select STOXX Europe Aerospace & Defense ETF shares at the current price of 47.01. Orders are usually placed near 47.01 or 47.31, while 385 and -0.68% show market activity. Follow EUAD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EUAD stock?
Investing in Select STOXX Europe Aerospace & Defense ETF involves considering the yearly range 37.62 - 47.77 and current price 47.01. Many compare 3.32% and 2.49% before placing orders at 47.01 or 47.31. Explore the EUAD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Select STOXX Europe Aerospace & Defense ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Select STOXX Europe Aerospace & Defense ETF in the past year was 47.77. Within 37.62 - 47.77, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 46.76 helps spot resistance levels. Track Select STOXX Europe Aerospace & Defense ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Select STOXX Europe Aerospace & Defense ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Select STOXX Europe Aerospace & Defense ETF (EUAD) over the year was 37.62. Comparing it with the current 47.01 and 37.62 - 47.77 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EUAD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EUAD stock split?
Select STOXX Europe Aerospace & Defense ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 46.76, and 0.66% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 46.76
- Open
- 47.33
- Bid
- 47.01
- Ask
- 47.31
- Low
- 46.92
- High
- 47.38
- Volume
- 385
- Daily Change
- 0.53%
- Month Change
- 3.32%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.49%
- Year Change
- 0.66%