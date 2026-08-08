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ETOR: Etoro Group Ltd.
ETOR exchange rate has changed by -0.68% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.05 and at a high of 35.85.
Follow Etoro Group Ltd. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ETOR stock price today?
Etoro Group Ltd. stock is priced at 35.24 today. It trades within 35.05 - 35.85, yesterday's close was 35.48, and trading volume reached 1474. The live price chart of ETOR shows these updates.
Does Etoro Group Ltd. stock pay dividends?
Etoro Group Ltd. is currently valued at 35.24. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -11.90% and USD. View the chart live to track ETOR movements.
How to buy ETOR stock?
You can buy Etoro Group Ltd. shares at the current price of 35.24. Orders are usually placed near 35.24 or 35.54, while 1474 and -1.62% show market activity. Follow ETOR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ETOR stock?
Investing in Etoro Group Ltd. involves considering the yearly range 24.74 - 44.20 and current price 35.24. Many compare -2.11% and 17.00% before placing orders at 35.24 or 35.54. Explore the ETOR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Etoro Group Ltd. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Etoro Group Ltd. in the past year was 44.20. Within 24.74 - 44.20, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.48 helps spot resistance levels. Track Etoro Group Ltd. performance using the live chart.
What are Etoro Group Ltd. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Etoro Group Ltd. (ETOR) over the year was 24.74. Comparing it with the current 35.24 and 24.74 - 44.20 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ETOR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ETOR stock split?
Etoro Group Ltd. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.48, and -11.90% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 35.48
- Open
- 35.82
- Bid
- 35.24
- Ask
- 35.54
- Low
- 35.05
- High
- 35.85
- Volume
- 1.474 K
- Daily Change
- -0.68%
- Month Change
- -2.11%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.00%
- Year Change
- -11.90%