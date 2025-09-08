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ETJ: Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund of Bene
ETJ exchange rate has changed by 0.71% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.44 and at a high of 8.53.
Follow Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund of Bene dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ETJ News
- How To Build A 7.93% Yield: A CEF Blueprint For Monthly Income (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- ETJ: Disappointing Performance Through The Market Rally (Rating Downgrade) (NYSE:ETJ)
- ETJ's Put Options On The S&P 500 Are Finally In-The-Money - Buy At $8.10 (NYSE:ETJ)
- Undercovered Stocks: Willdan Group, LandBridge, FS KKR Capital And More
- ETJ: There's Only One CEF That Will Survive A Market Crash (NYSE:ETJ)
- ETJ: Expect Continued Underperformance From This CEF
- ETJ's Defensive Promise Vs. Actual Performance: A Hold Rating (NYSE:ETJ)
- ETJ: An Efficient Buy-And-Hold Income Fund
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ETJ stock price today?
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund of Bene stock is priced at 8.53 today. It trades within 8.44 - 8.53, yesterday's close was 8.47, and trading volume reached 163. The live price chart of ETJ shows these updates.
Does Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund of Bene stock pay dividends?
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund of Bene is currently valued at 8.53. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -4.48% and USD. View the chart live to track ETJ movements.
How to buy ETJ stock?
You can buy Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund of Bene shares at the current price of 8.53. Orders are usually placed near 8.53 or 8.83, while 163 and 0.35% show market activity. Follow ETJ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ETJ stock?
Investing in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund of Bene involves considering the yearly range 7.88 - 9.11 and current price 8.53. Many compare 0.71% and -1.95% before placing orders at 8.53 or 8.83. Explore the ETJ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund of Bene stock highest prices?
The highest price of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund of Bene in the past year was 9.11. Within 7.88 - 9.11, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 8.47 helps spot resistance levels. Track Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund of Bene performance using the live chart.
What are Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund of Bene stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund of Bene (ETJ) over the year was 7.88. Comparing it with the current 8.53 and 7.88 - 9.11 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ETJ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ETJ stock split?
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund of Bene has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 8.47, and -4.48% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 8.47
- Open
- 8.50
- Bid
- 8.53
- Ask
- 8.83
- Low
- 8.44
- High
- 8.53
- Volume
- 163
- Daily Change
- 0.71%
- Month Change
- 0.71%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.95%
- Year Change
- -4.48%