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ETHT: ProShares Ultra Ether ETF
ETHT exchange rate has changed by 1.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.45 and at a high of 10.80.
Follow ProShares Ultra Ether ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ETHT stock price today?
ProShares Ultra Ether ETF stock is priced at 10.62 today. It trades within 10.45 - 10.80, yesterday's close was 10.51, and trading volume reached 1107. The live price chart of ETHT shows these updates.
Does ProShares Ultra Ether ETF stock pay dividends?
ProShares Ultra Ether ETF is currently valued at 10.62. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -89.34% and USD. View the chart live to track ETHT movements.
How to buy ETHT stock?
You can buy ProShares Ultra Ether ETF shares at the current price of 10.62. Orders are usually placed near 10.62 or 10.92, while 1107 and -0.84% show market activity. Follow ETHT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ETHT stock?
Investing in ProShares Ultra Ether ETF involves considering the yearly range 7.07 - 117.04 and current price 10.62. Many compare 8.48% and -20.33% before placing orders at 10.62 or 10.92. Explore the ETHT price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares Ultra Ether ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares Ultra Ether ETF in the past year was 117.04. Within 7.07 - 117.04, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.51 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Ultra Ether ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares Ultra Ether ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares Ultra Ether ETF (ETHT) over the year was 7.07. Comparing it with the current 10.62 and 7.07 - 117.04 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ETHT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ETHT stock split?
ProShares Ultra Ether ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.51, and -89.34% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.51
- Open
- 10.71
- Bid
- 10.62
- Ask
- 10.92
- Low
- 10.45
- High
- 10.80
- Volume
- 1.107 K
- Daily Change
- 1.05%
- Month Change
- 8.48%
- 6 Months Change
- -20.33%
- Year Change
- -89.34%