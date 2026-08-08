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ETHD: ProShares UltraShort Ether ETF
ETHD exchange rate has changed by -0.88% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 55.66 and at a high of 57.30.
Follow ProShares UltraShort Ether ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ETHD stock price today?
ProShares UltraShort Ether ETF stock is priced at 56.56 today. It trades within 55.66 - 57.30, yesterday's close was 57.06, and trading volume reached 258. The live price chart of ETHD shows these updates.
Does ProShares UltraShort Ether ETF stock pay dividends?
ProShares UltraShort Ether ETF is currently valued at 56.56. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1445.36% and USD. View the chart live to track ETHD movements.
How to buy ETHD stock?
You can buy ProShares UltraShort Ether ETF shares at the current price of 56.56. Orders are usually placed near 56.56 or 56.86, while 258 and 1.00% show market activity. Follow ETHD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ETHD stock?
Investing in ProShares UltraShort Ether ETF involves considering the yearly range 2.76 - 106.80 and current price 56.56. Many compare -8.17% and -32.63% before placing orders at 56.56 or 56.86. Explore the ETHD price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares UltraShort Ether ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares UltraShort Ether ETF in the past year was 106.80. Within 2.76 - 106.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 57.06 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares UltraShort Ether ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares UltraShort Ether ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares UltraShort Ether ETF (ETHD) over the year was 2.76. Comparing it with the current 56.56 and 2.76 - 106.80 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ETHD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ETHD stock split?
ProShares UltraShort Ether ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 57.06, and 1445.36% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 57.06
- Open
- 56.00
- Bid
- 56.56
- Ask
- 56.86
- Low
- 55.66
- High
- 57.30
- Volume
- 258
- Daily Change
- -0.88%
- Month Change
- -8.17%
- 6 Months Change
- -32.63%
- Year Change
- 1445.36%