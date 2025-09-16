Currencies / ETHA
ETHA
34.040 USD 0.030 (0.09%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ETHA exchange rate has changed by 0.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.450 and at a high of 34.150.
Follow dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
33.450 34.150
Year Range
10.995 36.800
- Previous Close
- 34.010
- Open
- 34.140
- Bid
- 34.040
- Ask
- 34.070
- Low
- 33.450
- High
- 34.150
- Volume
- 19.590 K
- Daily Change
- 0.09%
- Month Change
- 4.53%
- 6 Months Change
- 140.06%
- Year Change
- 72.09%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%