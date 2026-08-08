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ETFT: Fundsmith Equity ETF
ETFT exchange rate has changed by 0.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.12 and at a high of 10.12.
Follow Fundsmith Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ETFT stock price today?
Fundsmith Equity ETF stock is priced at 10.12 today. It trades within 10.12 - 10.12, yesterday's close was 10.07, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of ETFT shows these updates.
Does Fundsmith Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
Fundsmith Equity ETF is currently valued at 10.12. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.61% and USD. View the chart live to track ETFT movements.
How to buy ETFT stock?
You can buy Fundsmith Equity ETF shares at the current price of 10.12. Orders are usually placed near 10.12 or 10.42, while 2 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow ETFT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ETFT stock?
Investing in Fundsmith Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 8.74 - 12.23 and current price 10.12. Many compare 0.60% and 7.55% before placing orders at 10.12 or 10.42. Explore the ETFT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Fundsmith Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Fundsmith Equity ETF in the past year was 12.23. Within 8.74 - 12.23, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.07 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fundsmith Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Fundsmith Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Fundsmith Equity ETF (ETFT) over the year was 8.74. Comparing it with the current 10.12 and 8.74 - 12.23 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ETFT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ETFT stock split?
Fundsmith Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.07, and 1.61% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.07
- Open
- 10.12
- Bid
- 10.12
- Ask
- 10.42
- Low
- 10.12
- High
- 10.12
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 0.50%
- Month Change
- 0.60%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.55%
- Year Change
- 1.61%