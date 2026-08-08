- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ESUM: Eventide US Market ETF
ESUM exchange rate has changed by 0.91% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.04 and at a high of 31.17.
Follow Eventide US Market ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ESUM stock price today?
Eventide US Market ETF stock is priced at 31.16 today. It trades within 31.04 - 31.17, yesterday's close was 30.88, and trading volume reached 115. The live price chart of ESUM shows these updates.
Does Eventide US Market ETF stock pay dividends?
Eventide US Market ETF is currently valued at 31.16. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.97% and USD. View the chart live to track ESUM movements.
How to buy ESUM stock?
You can buy Eventide US Market ETF shares at the current price of 31.16. Orders are usually placed near 31.16 or 31.46, while 115 and 0.32% show market activity. Follow ESUM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ESUM stock?
Investing in Eventide US Market ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.46 - 31.21 and current price 31.16. Many compare 4.01% and 13.47% before placing orders at 31.16 or 31.46. Explore the ESUM price chart live with daily changes.
What are Eventide US Market ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Eventide US Market ETF in the past year was 31.21. Within 25.46 - 31.21, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.88 helps spot resistance levels. Track Eventide US Market ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Eventide US Market ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Eventide US Market ETF (ESUM) over the year was 25.46. Comparing it with the current 31.16 and 25.46 - 31.21 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ESUM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ESUM stock split?
Eventide US Market ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.88, and 16.97% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 30.88
- Open
- 31.06
- Bid
- 31.16
- Ask
- 31.46
- Low
- 31.04
- High
- 31.17
- Volume
- 115
- Daily Change
- 0.91%
- Month Change
- 4.01%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.47%
- Year Change
- 16.97%