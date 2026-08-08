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ESN: Essential 40 Stock ETF
ESN exchange rate has changed by 0.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.45 and at a high of 20.51.
Follow Essential 40 Stock ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ESN stock price today?
Essential 40 Stock ETF stock is priced at 20.51 today. It trades within 20.45 - 20.51, yesterday's close was 20.38, and trading volume reached 23. The live price chart of ESN shows these updates.
Does Essential 40 Stock ETF stock pay dividends?
Essential 40 Stock ETF is currently valued at 20.51. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.94% and USD. View the chart live to track ESN movements.
How to buy ESN stock?
You can buy Essential 40 Stock ETF shares at the current price of 20.51. Orders are usually placed near 20.51 or 20.81, while 23 and 0.29% show market activity. Follow ESN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ESN stock?
Investing in Essential 40 Stock ETF involves considering the yearly range 17.14 - 20.53 and current price 20.51. Many compare 1.94% and 12.02% before placing orders at 20.51 or 20.81. Explore the ESN price chart live with daily changes.
What are Essential 40 Stock ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Essential 40 Stock ETF in the past year was 20.53. Within 17.14 - 20.53, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.38 helps spot resistance levels. Track Essential 40 Stock ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Essential 40 Stock ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Essential 40 Stock ETF (ESN) over the year was 17.14. Comparing it with the current 20.51 and 17.14 - 20.53 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ESN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ESN stock split?
Essential 40 Stock ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.38, and 12.94% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 20.38
- Open
- 20.45
- Bid
- 20.51
- Ask
- 20.81
- Low
- 20.45
- High
- 20.51
- Volume
- 23
- Daily Change
- 0.64%
- Month Change
- 1.94%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.02%
- Year Change
- 12.94%