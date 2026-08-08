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ESBG: First Trust Enhanced Stocks, Bonds & Gold ETF
ESBG exchange rate has changed by 3.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.62 and at a high of 21.62.
Follow First Trust Enhanced Stocks, Bonds & Gold ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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- D1
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is ESBG stock price today?
First Trust Enhanced Stocks, Bonds & Gold ETF stock is priced at 21.62 today. It trades within 21.62 - 21.62, yesterday's close was 20.88, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of ESBG shows these updates.
Does First Trust Enhanced Stocks, Bonds & Gold ETF stock pay dividends?
First Trust Enhanced Stocks, Bonds & Gold ETF is currently valued at 21.62. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.55% and USD. View the chart live to track ESBG movements.
How to buy ESBG stock?
You can buy First Trust Enhanced Stocks, Bonds & Gold ETF shares at the current price of 21.62. Orders are usually placed near 21.62 or 21.92, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow ESBG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ESBG stock?
Investing in First Trust Enhanced Stocks, Bonds & Gold ETF involves considering the yearly range 19.92 - 27.00 and current price 21.62. Many compare 3.94% and -11.38% before placing orders at 21.62 or 21.92. Explore the ESBG price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Enhanced Stocks, Bonds & Gold ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Enhanced Stocks, Bonds & Gold ETF in the past year was 27.00. Within 19.92 - 27.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.88 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Enhanced Stocks, Bonds & Gold ETF performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Enhanced Stocks, Bonds & Gold ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Enhanced Stocks, Bonds & Gold ETF (ESBG) over the year was 19.92. Comparing it with the current 21.62 and 19.92 - 27.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ESBG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ESBG stock split?
First Trust Enhanced Stocks, Bonds & Gold ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.88, and 6.55% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 20.88
- Open
- 21.62
- Bid
- 21.62
- Ask
- 21.92
- Low
- 21.62
- High
- 21.62
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 3.54%
- Month Change
- 3.94%
- 6 Months Change
- -11.38%
- Year Change
- 6.55%