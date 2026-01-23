- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ERX: Direxion Energy Bull 2X Shares
ERX exchange rate has changed by -2.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 86.98 and at a high of 89.77.
Follow Direxion Energy Bull 2X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ERX News
- Can Brent Crude Rally to $120? Energy ETFs Likely to Win
- Leveraged Oil ETFs Likely to Surge as Hormuz Tensions Deepen
- Energy ETFs Could Be Positioned for More Gains: Here's Why
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights GUSH, ERX, DRIP, DIG and OILU
- Bet on Leveraged Energy ETFs on Extended Iran Blockade Worries
- Oil to Stay Elevated Above Pre-Conflict Levels: Energy ETFs to Benefit
- Turbocharging Energy Stocks With The ERX ETF (NYSEARCA:ERX)
- The Year's Most Positive Signal Rallies Markets, But Iran Risk Favors Select Sectors
- Dip-Buyers Ride Longest Negative Signal Since 2022 To Next Tactical Bottom
- Echoes Of 2022: Bear Bounces As ETF Signal Portfolio Leads S&P 500 By Over 23%
- Time to Buy Leveraged Oil & Energy ETFs?
- Leveraged Oil & Energy ETFs Soar on Rising U.S.-Iran Tensions
- GUSH: Examining The Structure And Suitability Of This 2X Leveraged ETF (NYSEARCA: GUSH)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ERX stock price today?
Direxion Energy Bull 2X Shares stock is priced at 88.21 today. It trades within 86.98 - 89.77, yesterday's close was 90.34, and trading volume reached 269. The live price chart of ERX shows these updates.
Does Direxion Energy Bull 2X Shares stock pay dividends?
Direxion Energy Bull 2X Shares is currently valued at 88.21. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 54.19% and USD. View the chart live to track ERX movements.
How to buy ERX stock?
You can buy Direxion Energy Bull 2X Shares shares at the current price of 88.21. Orders are usually placed near 88.21 or 88.51, while 269 and -0.27% show market activity. Follow ERX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ERX stock?
Investing in Direxion Energy Bull 2X Shares involves considering the yearly range 50.50 - 110.76 and current price 88.21. Many compare -4.35% and -4.09% before placing orders at 88.21 or 88.51. Explore the ERX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Energy Bull 2X Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Energy Bull 2X Shares in the past year was 110.76. Within 50.50 - 110.76, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 90.34 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Energy Bull 2X Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Energy Bull 2X Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Energy Bull 2X Shares (ERX) over the year was 50.50. Comparing it with the current 88.21 and 50.50 - 110.76 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ERX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ERX stock split?
Direxion Energy Bull 2X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 90.34, and 54.19% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 90.34
- Open
- 88.45
- Bid
- 88.21
- Ask
- 88.51
- Low
- 86.98
- High
- 89.77
- Volume
- 269
- Daily Change
- -2.36%
- Month Change
- -4.35%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.09%
- Year Change
- 54.19%