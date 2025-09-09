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ERH: Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
ERH exchange rate has changed by -0.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.62 and at a high of 11.70.
Follow Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ERH News
- ERH: Renewed Growth Catalyst Due To AI Data Centers (NYSE:ERH)
- ERH: Utility Exposure Offers Growth Potential For This Income-Focused CEF (NYSE:ERH)
- EVT: This Fund Could Work Well For An Income Investor Seeking Diversification (NYSE:EVT)
- ERH: Steady NAV Growth And Reliable Monthly Dividend (NYSE:ERH)
- ERC: Strong Long-Term Results For This Multi-Sector Bond Fund (NYSE:ERC)
- ACV: A Better Option For Inflation Protection Than An Ordinary Bond Fund (ACV)
- NIE: Market Valuations Appear Stretched, But This Fund's Has Improved
- ERH: Attractively Valued CEF With Growth Potential (NYSE:ERH)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ERH stock price today?
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund stock is priced at 11.65 today. It trades within 11.62 - 11.70, yesterday's close was 11.67, and trading volume reached 48. The live price chart of ERH shows these updates.
Does Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund stock pay dividends?
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is currently valued at 11.65. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.16% and USD. View the chart live to track ERH movements.
How to buy ERH stock?
You can buy Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund shares at the current price of 11.65. Orders are usually placed near 11.65 or 11.95, while 48 and 0.09% show market activity. Follow ERH updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ERH stock?
Investing in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund involves considering the yearly range 11.50 - 13.04 and current price 11.65. Many compare -2.27% and -9.06% before placing orders at 11.65 or 11.95. Explore the ERH price chart live with daily changes.
What are Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the past year was 13.04. Within 11.50 - 13.04, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 11.67 helps spot resistance levels. Track Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund performance using the live chart.
What are Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) over the year was 11.50. Comparing it with the current 11.65 and 11.50 - 13.04 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ERH moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ERH stock split?
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 11.67, and -3.16% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 11.67
- Open
- 11.64
- Bid
- 11.65
- Ask
- 11.95
- Low
- 11.62
- High
- 11.70
- Volume
- 48
- Daily Change
- -0.17%
- Month Change
- -2.27%
- 6 Months Change
- -9.06%
- Year Change
- -3.16%