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EQPT: EquipmentShare.com Inc - Class A
EQPT exchange rate has changed by 1.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.90 and at a high of 20.53.
Follow EquipmentShare.com Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EQPT stock price today?
EquipmentShare.com Inc - Class A stock is priced at 20.46 today. It trades within 19.90 - 20.53, yesterday's close was 20.12, and trading volume reached 4181. The live price chart of EQPT shows these updates.
Does EquipmentShare.com Inc - Class A stock pay dividends?
EquipmentShare.com Inc - Class A is currently valued at 20.46. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -28.21% and USD. View the chart live to track EQPT movements.
How to buy EQPT stock?
You can buy EquipmentShare.com Inc - Class A shares at the current price of 20.46. Orders are usually placed near 20.46 or 20.76, while 4181 and 0.84% show market activity. Follow EQPT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EQPT stock?
Investing in EquipmentShare.com Inc - Class A involves considering the yearly range 15.70 - 35.50 and current price 20.46. Many compare 9.59% and -28.29% before placing orders at 20.46 or 20.76. Explore the EQPT price chart live with daily changes.
What are EquipmentShare.com Inc - Class A stock highest prices?
The highest price of EquipmentShare.com Inc - Class A in the past year was 35.50. Within 15.70 - 35.50, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.12 helps spot resistance levels. Track EquipmentShare.com Inc - Class A performance using the live chart.
What are EquipmentShare.com Inc - Class A stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of EquipmentShare.com Inc - Class A (EQPT) over the year was 15.70. Comparing it with the current 20.46 and 15.70 - 35.50 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EQPT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EQPT stock split?
EquipmentShare.com Inc - Class A has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.12, and -28.21% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 20.12
- Open
- 20.29
- Bid
- 20.46
- Ask
- 20.76
- Low
- 19.90
- High
- 20.53
- Volume
- 4.181 K
- Daily Change
- 1.69%
- Month Change
- 9.59%
- 6 Months Change
- -28.29%
- Year Change
- -28.21%