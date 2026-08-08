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EQIN: Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF
EQIN exchange rate has changed by 0.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 53.50 and at a high of 53.92.
Follow Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EQIN stock price today?
Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF stock is priced at 53.91 today. It trades within 53.50 - 53.92, yesterday's close was 53.65, and trading volume reached 18. The live price chart of EQIN shows these updates.
Does Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF is currently valued at 53.91. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.31% and USD. View the chart live to track EQIN movements.
How to buy EQIN stock?
You can buy Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF shares at the current price of 53.91. Orders are usually placed near 53.91 or 54.21, while 18 and 0.77% show market activity. Follow EQIN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EQIN stock?
Investing in Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 48.34 - 53.93 and current price 53.91. Many compare 1.54% and 6.40% before placing orders at 53.91 or 54.21. Explore the EQIN price chart live with daily changes.
What are Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF in the past year was 53.93. Within 48.34 - 53.93, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 53.65 helps spot resistance levels. Track Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF (EQIN) over the year was 48.34. Comparing it with the current 53.91 and 48.34 - 53.93 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EQIN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EQIN stock split?
Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 53.65, and 5.31% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 53.65
- Open
- 53.50
- Bid
- 53.91
- Ask
- 54.21
- Low
- 53.50
- High
- 53.92
- Volume
- 18
- Daily Change
- 0.48%
- Month Change
- 1.54%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.40%
- Year Change
- 5.31%