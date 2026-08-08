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EPV: ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe ETF
EPV exchange rate has changed by -1.53% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.63 and at a high of 16.77.
Follow ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EPV stock price today?
ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe ETF stock is priced at 16.72 today. It trades within 16.63 - 16.77, yesterday's close was 16.98, and trading volume reached 25. The live price chart of EPV shows these updates.
Does ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe ETF stock pay dividends?
ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe ETF is currently valued at 16.72. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -14.17% and USD. View the chart live to track EPV movements.
How to buy EPV stock?
You can buy ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe ETF shares at the current price of 16.72. Orders are usually placed near 16.72 or 17.02, while 25 and 0.42% show market activity. Follow EPV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EPV stock?
Investing in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe ETF involves considering the yearly range 16.63 - 24.34 and current price 16.72. Many compare -3.35% and -16.19% before placing orders at 16.72 or 17.02. Explore the EPV price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe ETF in the past year was 24.34. Within 16.63 - 24.34, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 16.98 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe ETF (EPV) over the year was 16.63. Comparing it with the current 16.72 and 16.63 - 24.34 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EPV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EPV stock split?
ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 16.98, and -14.17% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 16.98
- Open
- 16.65
- Bid
- 16.72
- Ask
- 17.02
- Low
- 16.63
- High
- 16.77
- Volume
- 25
- Daily Change
- -1.53%
- Month Change
- -3.35%
- 6 Months Change
- -16.19%
- Year Change
- -14.17%