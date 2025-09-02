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EPU: iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF
EPU exchange rate has changed by 1.99% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 89.99 and at a high of 91.01.
Follow iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EPU News
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- EPU: A Beneficiary Of Peru's Solid GDP Growth And High Commodity Prices (NYSEARCA:EPU)
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- Best International ETFs: Top 5 Countries To Outperform The U.S.
- EPU: Metals' Rally Turns Peru-Exposed Stocks Parabolic (NYSEARCA:EPU)
- Best And Worst Country ETFs Since Trump 2.0
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EPU stock price today?
iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF stock is priced at 90.76 today. It trades within 89.99 - 91.01, yesterday's close was 88.99, and trading volume reached 100. The live price chart of EPU shows these updates.
Does iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF is currently valued at 90.76. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 68.32% and USD. View the chart live to track EPU movements.
How to buy EPU stock?
You can buy iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF shares at the current price of 90.76. Orders are usually placed near 90.76 or 91.06, while 100 and -0.27% show market activity. Follow EPU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EPU stock?
Investing in iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF involves considering the yearly range 53.92 - 95.28 and current price 90.76. Many compare 6.16% and -2.24% before placing orders at 90.76 or 91.06. Explore the EPU price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF in the past year was 95.28. Within 53.92 - 95.28, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 88.99 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF (EPU) over the year was 53.92. Comparing it with the current 90.76 and 53.92 - 95.28 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EPU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EPU stock split?
iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 88.99, and 68.32% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 88.99
- Open
- 91.01
- Bid
- 90.76
- Ask
- 91.06
- Low
- 89.99
- High
- 91.01
- Volume
- 100
- Daily Change
- 1.99%
- Month Change
- 6.16%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.24%
- Year Change
- 68.32%