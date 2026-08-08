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ENGS: Energys Group Ltd
ENGS exchange rate has changed by -1.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.71 and at a high of 2.81.
Follow Energys Group Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ENGS stock price today?
Energys Group Ltd stock is priced at 2.73 today. It trades within 2.71 - 2.81, yesterday's close was 2.76, and trading volume reached 570. The live price chart of ENGS shows these updates.
Does Energys Group Ltd stock pay dividends?
Energys Group Ltd is currently valued at 2.73. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 188.89% and USD. View the chart live to track ENGS movements.
How to buy ENGS stock?
You can buy Energys Group Ltd shares at the current price of 2.73. Orders are usually placed near 2.73 or 3.03, while 570 and -1.09% show market activity. Follow ENGS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ENGS stock?
Investing in Energys Group Ltd involves considering the yearly range 0.80 - 3.21 and current price 2.73. Many compare 3.80% and 213.11% before placing orders at 2.73 or 3.03. Explore the ENGS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Energys Group Ltd stock highest prices?
The highest price of Energys Group Ltd in the past year was 3.21. Within 0.80 - 3.21, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 2.76 helps spot resistance levels. Track Energys Group Ltd performance using the live chart.
What are Energys Group Ltd stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Energys Group Ltd (ENGS) over the year was 0.80. Comparing it with the current 2.73 and 0.80 - 3.21 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ENGS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ENGS stock split?
Energys Group Ltd has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 2.76, and 188.89% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 2.76
- Open
- 2.76
- Bid
- 2.73
- Ask
- 3.03
- Low
- 2.71
- High
- 2.81
- Volume
- 570
- Daily Change
- -1.09%
- Month Change
- 3.80%
- 6 Months Change
- 213.11%
- Year Change
- 188.89%