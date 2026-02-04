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EMTL: SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF

42.56 USD 0.05 (0.12%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EMTL exchange rate has changed by 0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 42.55 and at a high of 42.58.

Follow SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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EMTL News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is EMTL stock price today?

SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF stock is priced at 42.56 today. It trades within 42.55 - 42.58, yesterday's close was 42.51, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of EMTL shows these updates.

Does SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF stock pay dividends?

SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF is currently valued at 42.56. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.53% and USD. View the chart live to track EMTL movements.

How to buy EMTL stock?

You can buy SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF shares at the current price of 42.56. Orders are usually placed near 42.56 or 42.86, while 5 and 0.02% show market activity. Follow EMTL updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EMTL stock?

Investing in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 42.31 - 43.36 and current price 42.56. Many compare 0.09% and -1.53% before placing orders at 42.56 or 42.86. Explore the EMTL price chart live with daily changes.

What are SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF in the past year was 43.36. Within 42.31 - 43.36, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 42.51 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF performance using the live chart.

What are SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (EMTL) over the year was 42.31. Comparing it with the current 42.56 and 42.31 - 43.36 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EMTL moves on the chart live for more details.

When did EMTL stock split?

SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 42.51, and -1.53% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
42.55 42.58
Year Range
42.31 43.36
Previous Close
42.51
Open
42.55
Bid
42.56
Ask
42.86
Low
42.55
High
42.58
Volume
5
Daily Change
0.12%
Month Change
0.09%
6 Months Change
-1.53%
Year Change
-1.53%
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