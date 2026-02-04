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EMTL: SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF
EMTL exchange rate has changed by 0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 42.55 and at a high of 42.58.
Follow SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EMTL News
- Old-Fashioned Bond Math For A New-Fashioned Fed
- Q3 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- Emerging Asia (Ex China) Government Bonds Monthly
- Fragmentation Favors Emerging Markets
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: June 2026
- The Asset Class Hiding In Plain Sight
- Opportunities Emerge In A Higher-Yield World
- Energy Credit Market Returns Reflect Sector Discipline
- Emerging Asia (Ex.China) Government Bonds Monthly
- Emerging Market Debt: The Next Frontier For AI Disruption?
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q2 2026: Beyond The Conflict
- EM Debt: Resilience Amid Volatility
- Q2 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- How The Oil Shock Is Clouding The Outlook For Interest Rates
- Getting Smarter - The Case For Global GDP Weighted Sov.Bond Indexes Strengthens?
- The New Divide In ASEAN Debt
- Fixed-Income Outlook: From Oil Shock To Oil Spillover?
- Blended Finance: Bridging The Sustainability Funding Gap
- EM Corporate Debt: 5 Themes To Watch In 2026
- Fixed Income: Why This Is Not 2022
- How The War In Iran Is Impacting EM Sovereigns
- Emerged: The Structural Re-Rating Of Emerging Markets
- Staying Positive On Emerging Markets
- EM Local Debt Selectivity Matters As Opportunities Broaden
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EMTL stock price today?
SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF stock is priced at 42.56 today. It trades within 42.55 - 42.58, yesterday's close was 42.51, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of EMTL shows these updates.
Does SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF is currently valued at 42.56. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.53% and USD. View the chart live to track EMTL movements.
How to buy EMTL stock?
You can buy SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF shares at the current price of 42.56. Orders are usually placed near 42.56 or 42.86, while 5 and 0.02% show market activity. Follow EMTL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EMTL stock?
Investing in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 42.31 - 43.36 and current price 42.56. Many compare 0.09% and -1.53% before placing orders at 42.56 or 42.86. Explore the EMTL price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF in the past year was 43.36. Within 42.31 - 43.36, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 42.51 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (EMTL) over the year was 42.31. Comparing it with the current 42.56 and 42.31 - 43.36 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EMTL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EMTL stock split?
SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 42.51, and -1.53% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 42.51
- Open
- 42.55
- Bid
- 42.56
- Ask
- 42.86
- Low
- 42.55
- High
- 42.58
- Volume
- 5
- Daily Change
- 0.12%
- Month Change
- 0.09%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.53%
- Year Change
- -1.53%