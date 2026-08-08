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EMPB: Efficient Market Portfolio Plus ETF
EMPB exchange rate has changed by 2.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.21 and at a high of 34.43.
Follow Efficient Market Portfolio Plus ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EMPB stock price today?
Efficient Market Portfolio Plus ETF stock is priced at 34.40 today. It trades within 34.21 - 34.43, yesterday's close was 33.71, and trading volume reached 21. The live price chart of EMPB shows these updates.
Does Efficient Market Portfolio Plus ETF stock pay dividends?
Efficient Market Portfolio Plus ETF is currently valued at 34.40. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.75% and USD. View the chart live to track EMPB movements.
How to buy EMPB stock?
You can buy Efficient Market Portfolio Plus ETF shares at the current price of 34.40. Orders are usually placed near 34.40 or 34.70, while 21 and 0.35% show market activity. Follow EMPB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EMPB stock?
Investing in Efficient Market Portfolio Plus ETF involves considering the yearly range 28.66 - 34.43 and current price 34.40. Many compare 5.72% and 15.34% before placing orders at 34.40 or 34.70. Explore the EMPB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Efficient Market Portfolio Plus ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Efficient Market Portfolio Plus ETF in the past year was 34.43. Within 28.66 - 34.43, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.71 helps spot resistance levels. Track Efficient Market Portfolio Plus ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Efficient Market Portfolio Plus ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Efficient Market Portfolio Plus ETF (EMPB) over the year was 28.66. Comparing it with the current 34.40 and 28.66 - 34.43 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EMPB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EMPB stock split?
Efficient Market Portfolio Plus ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.71, and 15.75% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 33.71
- Open
- 34.28
- Bid
- 34.40
- Ask
- 34.70
- Low
- 34.21
- High
- 34.43
- Volume
- 21
- Daily Change
- 2.05%
- Month Change
- 5.72%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.34%
- Year Change
- 15.75%