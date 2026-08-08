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EMOP: AB Emerging Markets Opportunities ETF
EMOP exchange rate has changed by -0.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 49.27 and at a high of 49.80.
Follow AB Emerging Markets Opportunities ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EMOP stock price today?
AB Emerging Markets Opportunities ETF stock is priced at 49.56 today. It trades within 49.27 - 49.80, yesterday's close was 49.76, and trading volume reached 21. The live price chart of EMOP shows these updates.
Does AB Emerging Markets Opportunities ETF stock pay dividends?
AB Emerging Markets Opportunities ETF is currently valued at 49.56. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 28.46% and USD. View the chart live to track EMOP movements.
How to buy EMOP stock?
You can buy AB Emerging Markets Opportunities ETF shares at the current price of 49.56. Orders are usually placed near 49.56 or 49.86, while 21 and -0.48% show market activity. Follow EMOP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EMOP stock?
Investing in AB Emerging Markets Opportunities ETF involves considering the yearly range 38.58 - 54.35 and current price 49.56. Many compare 1.93% and 5.27% before placing orders at 49.56 or 49.86. Explore the EMOP price chart live with daily changes.
What are AB Emerging Markets Opportunities ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of AB Emerging Markets Opportunities ETF in the past year was 54.35. Within 38.58 - 54.35, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 49.76 helps spot resistance levels. Track AB Emerging Markets Opportunities ETF performance using the live chart.
What are AB Emerging Markets Opportunities ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of AB Emerging Markets Opportunities ETF (EMOP) over the year was 38.58. Comparing it with the current 49.56 and 38.58 - 54.35 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EMOP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EMOP stock split?
AB Emerging Markets Opportunities ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 49.76, and 28.46% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 49.76
- Open
- 49.80
- Bid
- 49.56
- Ask
- 49.86
- Low
- 49.27
- High
- 49.80
- Volume
- 21
- Daily Change
- -0.40%
- Month Change
- 1.93%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.27%
- Year Change
- 28.46%