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EMKT: Smartcard Marketing Systems Inc
EMKT exchange rate has changed by -0.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.88 and at a high of 31.27.
Follow Smartcard Marketing Systems Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EMKT stock price today?
Smartcard Marketing Systems Inc stock is priced at 31.07 today. It trades within 30.88 - 31.27, yesterday's close was 31.08, and trading volume reached 19. The live price chart of EMKT shows these updates.
Does Smartcard Marketing Systems Inc stock pay dividends?
Smartcard Marketing Systems Inc is currently valued at 31.07. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 22.32% and USD. View the chart live to track EMKT movements.
How to buy EMKT stock?
You can buy Smartcard Marketing Systems Inc shares at the current price of 31.07. Orders are usually placed near 31.07 or 31.37, while 19 and -0.64% show market activity. Follow EMKT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EMKT stock?
Investing in Smartcard Marketing Systems Inc involves considering the yearly range 23.77 - 33.28 and current price 31.07. Many compare 2.58% and 10.81% before placing orders at 31.07 or 31.37. Explore the EMKT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Smartcard Marketing Systems Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of Smartcard Marketing Systems Inc in the past year was 33.28. Within 23.77 - 33.28, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.08 helps spot resistance levels. Track Smartcard Marketing Systems Inc performance using the live chart.
What are Smartcard Marketing Systems Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Smartcard Marketing Systems Inc (EMKT) over the year was 23.77. Comparing it with the current 31.07 and 23.77 - 33.28 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EMKT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EMKT stock split?
Smartcard Marketing Systems Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.08, and 22.32% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 31.08
- Open
- 31.27
- Bid
- 31.07
- Ask
- 31.37
- Low
- 30.88
- High
- 31.27
- Volume
- 19
- Daily Change
- -0.03%
- Month Change
- 2.58%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.81%
- Year Change
- 22.32%