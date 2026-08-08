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EMIF: iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF
EMIF exchange rate has changed by -0.53% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.19 and at a high of 26.22.
Follow iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EMIF stock price today?
iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock is priced at 26.21 today. It trades within 26.19 - 26.22, yesterday's close was 26.35, and trading volume reached 9. The live price chart of EMIF shows these updates.
Does iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF is currently valued at 26.21. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.07% and USD. View the chart live to track EMIF movements.
How to buy EMIF stock?
You can buy iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF shares at the current price of 26.21. Orders are usually placed near 26.21 or 26.51, while 9 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow EMIF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EMIF stock?
Investing in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.69 - 30.75 and current price 26.21. Many compare -0.49% and -12.14% before placing orders at 26.21 or 26.51. Explore the EMIF price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF in the past year was 30.75. Within 24.69 - 30.75, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.35 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (EMIF) over the year was 24.69. Comparing it with the current 26.21 and 24.69 - 30.75 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EMIF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EMIF stock split?
iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.35, and 6.07% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 26.35
- Open
- 26.21
- Bid
- 26.21
- Ask
- 26.51
- Low
- 26.19
- High
- 26.22
- Volume
- 9
- Daily Change
- -0.53%
- Month Change
- -0.49%
- 6 Months Change
- -12.14%
- Year Change
- 6.07%