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EMET: VanEck Green Metals ETF
EMET exchange rate has changed by 2.85% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 43.51 and at a high of 43.77.
Follow VanEck Green Metals ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EMET stock price today?
VanEck Green Metals ETF stock is priced at 43.60 today. It trades within 43.51 - 43.77, yesterday's close was 42.39, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of EMET shows these updates.
Does VanEck Green Metals ETF stock pay dividends?
VanEck Green Metals ETF is currently valued at 43.60. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.82% and USD. View the chart live to track EMET movements.
How to buy EMET stock?
You can buy VanEck Green Metals ETF shares at the current price of 43.60. Orders are usually placed near 43.60 or 43.90, while 8 and -0.39% show market activity. Follow EMET updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EMET stock?
Investing in VanEck Green Metals ETF involves considering the yearly range 36.15 - 49.35 and current price 43.60. Many compare 12.92% and -7.23% before placing orders at 43.60 or 43.90. Explore the EMET price chart live with daily changes.
What are VanEck Green Metals ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of VanEck Green Metals ETF in the past year was 49.35. Within 36.15 - 49.35, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 42.39 helps spot resistance levels. Track VanEck Green Metals ETF performance using the live chart.
What are VanEck Green Metals ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of VanEck Green Metals ETF (EMET) over the year was 36.15. Comparing it with the current 43.60 and 36.15 - 49.35 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EMET moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EMET stock split?
VanEck Green Metals ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 42.39, and -1.82% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 42.39
- Open
- 43.77
- Bid
- 43.60
- Ask
- 43.90
- Low
- 43.51
- High
- 43.77
- Volume
- 8
- Daily Change
- 2.85%
- Month Change
- 12.92%
- 6 Months Change
- -7.23%
- Year Change
- -1.82%