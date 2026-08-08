- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
EMES: Harbor Emerging Markets Select ETF
EMES exchange rate has changed by -2.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.44 and at a high of 27.44.
Follow Harbor Emerging Markets Select ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EMES stock price today?
Harbor Emerging Markets Select ETF stock is priced at 27.44 today. It trades within 27.44 - 27.44, yesterday's close was 28.01, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of EMES shows these updates.
Does Harbor Emerging Markets Select ETF stock pay dividends?
Harbor Emerging Markets Select ETF is currently valued at 27.44. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 37.96% and USD. View the chart live to track EMES movements.
How to buy EMES stock?
You can buy Harbor Emerging Markets Select ETF shares at the current price of 27.44. Orders are usually placed near 27.44 or 27.74, while 2 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow EMES updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EMES stock?
Investing in Harbor Emerging Markets Select ETF involves considering the yearly range 19.89 - 29.76 and current price 27.44. Many compare 0.81% and 11.68% before placing orders at 27.44 or 27.74. Explore the EMES price chart live with daily changes.
What are Harbor Emerging Markets Select ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Harbor Emerging Markets Select ETF in the past year was 29.76. Within 19.89 - 29.76, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.01 helps spot resistance levels. Track Harbor Emerging Markets Select ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Harbor Emerging Markets Select ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Harbor Emerging Markets Select ETF (EMES) over the year was 19.89. Comparing it with the current 27.44 and 19.89 - 29.76 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EMES moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EMES stock split?
Harbor Emerging Markets Select ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.01, and 37.96% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 28.01
- Open
- 27.44
- Bid
- 27.44
- Ask
- 27.74
- Low
- 27.44
- High
- 27.44
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- -2.03%
- Month Change
- 0.81%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.68%
- Year Change
- 37.96%