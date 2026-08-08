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EMEQ: Macquarie Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF
EMEQ exchange rate has changed by 0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 61.43 and at a high of 62.94.
Follow Macquarie Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EMEQ stock price today?
Macquarie Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock is priced at 62.42 today. It trades within 61.43 - 62.94, yesterday's close was 62.37, and trading volume reached 89. The live price chart of EMEQ shows these updates.
Does Macquarie Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
Macquarie Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF is currently valued at 62.42. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 28.23% and USD. View the chart live to track EMEQ movements.
How to buy EMEQ stock?
You can buy Macquarie Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF shares at the current price of 62.42. Orders are usually placed near 62.42 or 62.72, while 89 and -0.78% show market activity. Follow EMEQ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EMEQ stock?
Investing in Macquarie Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 42.88 - 78.71 and current price 62.42. Many compare 1.22% and 24.19% before placing orders at 62.42 or 62.72. Explore the EMEQ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Macquarie Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Macquarie Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the past year was 78.71. Within 42.88 - 78.71, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 62.37 helps spot resistance levels. Track Macquarie Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Macquarie Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Macquarie Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF (EMEQ) over the year was 42.88. Comparing it with the current 62.42 and 42.88 - 78.71 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EMEQ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EMEQ stock split?
Macquarie Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 62.37, and 28.23% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 62.37
- Open
- 62.91
- Bid
- 62.42
- Ask
- 62.72
- Low
- 61.43
- High
- 62.94
- Volume
- 89
- Daily Change
- 0.08%
- Month Change
- 1.22%
- 6 Months Change
- 24.19%
- Year Change
- 28.23%