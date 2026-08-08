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EMDM: First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II First Trust Bloomberg Emerg
EMDM exchange rate has changed by 0.84% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 40.62 and at a high of 40.80.
Follow First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II First Trust Bloomberg Emerg dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EMDM stock price today?
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II First Trust Bloomberg Emerg stock is priced at 40.80 today. It trades within 40.62 - 40.80, yesterday's close was 40.46, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of EMDM shows these updates.
Does First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II First Trust Bloomberg Emerg stock pay dividends?
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II First Trust Bloomberg Emerg is currently valued at 40.80. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.24% and USD. View the chart live to track EMDM movements.
How to buy EMDM stock?
You can buy First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II First Trust Bloomberg Emerg shares at the current price of 40.80. Orders are usually placed near 40.80 or 41.10, while 3 and 0.44% show market activity. Follow EMDM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EMDM stock?
Investing in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II First Trust Bloomberg Emerg involves considering the yearly range 33.29 - 45.01 and current price 40.80. Many compare 2.77% and 4.94% before placing orders at 40.80 or 41.10. Explore the EMDM price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II First Trust Bloomberg Emerg stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II First Trust Bloomberg Emerg in the past year was 45.01. Within 33.29 - 45.01, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 40.46 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II First Trust Bloomberg Emerg performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II First Trust Bloomberg Emerg stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II First Trust Bloomberg Emerg (EMDM) over the year was 33.29. Comparing it with the current 40.80 and 33.29 - 45.01 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EMDM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EMDM stock split?
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II First Trust Bloomberg Emerg has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 40.46, and 9.24% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 40.46
- Open
- 40.62
- Bid
- 40.80
- Ask
- 41.10
- Low
- 40.62
- High
- 40.80
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 0.84%
- Month Change
- 2.77%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.94%
- Year Change
- 9.24%