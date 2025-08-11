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EMD: Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc
EMD exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.52 and at a high of 10.60.
Follow Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EMD News
- Global Sustainable Finance 2026: Growth On The Horizon
- Sustainable Investment Insights - Bi-Annual Report: July 2026
- Energy Credit Market Returns Reflect Sector Discipline
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q2 2026: Beyond The Conflict
- Fixed-Income Outlook: From Oil Shock To Oil Spillover?
- Blended Finance: Bridging The Sustainability Funding Gap
- EM Corporate Debt: 5 Themes To Watch In 2026
- EMD: Improved Earnings But Bad Timing Still (NYSE:EMD)
- Fixed Income: Why This Is Not 2022
- TEI: Long-Term Potential, But May Struggle In The Short-Term
- Where The Rubber Meets Return: The ESG Factors That Matter
- EMD: Emerging Market Debt CEF, Strong Double-Digit Yield, Outstanding Momentum (NYSE:EMD)
- EMD: Not The Best Time For This Emerging Market Income CEF (NYSE:EMD)
- How U.S. Dollar Weakness Could Buoy Emerging Markets
- When Less Equals More: Rethinking Sustainability Reporting
- Why Data Centers May Help Drive ESG-Labeled Bond Issuance
- CEF Insights: Finding Income In Emerging Markets (NYSE:EMD)
- Principles Of Bond Yields And Credit Quality
- Global Sustainable Finance 2025: Mixed Results Highlight Regional Differences
- MSD: Not As Well-Positioned As Its Peers And Likely To Continue Underperforming
- EDF: Strong Recent Performance, But Limited Local Currency Exposure A Weakness
- TEI CEF: Profit From The U.S. Dollar's Decline With This Bond CEF
- EDD: A Unique CEF That Provides A High Yield And Foreign Currency Exposure (NYSE:EDD)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EMD stock price today?
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc stock is priced at 10.60 today. It trades within 10.52 - 10.60, yesterday's close was 10.60, and trading volume reached 169. The live price chart of EMD shows these updates.
Does Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc stock pay dividends?
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is currently valued at 10.60. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.41% and USD. View the chart live to track EMD movements.
How to buy EMD stock?
You can buy Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc shares at the current price of 10.60. Orders are usually placed near 10.60 or 10.90, while 169 and 0.09% show market activity. Follow EMD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EMD stock?
Investing in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc involves considering the yearly range 9.60 - 11.29 and current price 10.60. Many compare 0.57% and -3.99% before placing orders at 10.60 or 10.90. Explore the EMD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc in the past year was 11.29. Within 9.60 - 11.29, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.60 helps spot resistance levels. Track Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc performance using the live chart.
What are Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc (EMD) over the year was 9.60. Comparing it with the current 10.60 and 9.60 - 11.29 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EMD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EMD stock split?
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.60, and 3.41% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.60
- Open
- 10.59
- Bid
- 10.60
- Ask
- 10.90
- Low
- 10.52
- High
- 10.60
- Volume
- 169
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 0.57%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.99%
- Year Change
- 3.41%